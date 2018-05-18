Gardaí are looking for information on a car involved in a number of crimes

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING information on a car that they believe was involved in a number of crimes in the last few weeks across the counties of Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The black Saab 93 saloon car was recovered having been abandoned in Carrignavar Co Cork, last Friday 11 after it was observed by gardaí driving through the villages of Whitechurch and Carrignavar at high speed.

The vehicle was bearing registration plates LJ55 VSY at the time of recovery but gardaí believe that it may have had Irish registration plates on it at different times over the last number of weeks.

Gardaí are looking to speak to any persons who may have observed the vehicle in the area of Whitechurch and Carrignavar last Friday between the hours of 3.30pm and 4.30pm, or any sightings of this vehicle in the last number of weeks to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.