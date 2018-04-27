Salads sold in Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu recalled over listeria fears

FOUR SALAD PRODUCTS have been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Willowbrook Foods in Newtownards, Northern Ireland recalled four salad products containing bacon.

It supplies salads for a number of stores and the implicated batches were sold in Aldi, Lidl and SuperValu.

The affected products are a chicken and bacon pasta salad (Aldi), a caesar style salad bowl (Lidl), a potato salad with bacon (Lidl) and a bacon caesar salad kit (SuperValu).