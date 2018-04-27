  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Salads sold in Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu recalled over listeria fears

Four different salad packs have been recalled.

By Cliodhna Russell Friday 27 Apr 2018, 2:08 PM
8 minutes ago 664 Views No Comments
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

FOUR SALAD PRODUCTS have been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Willowbrook Foods in Newtownards, Northern Ireland recalled four salad products containing bacon.

It supplies salads for a number of stores and the implicated batches were sold in Aldi, Lidl and SuperValu.

The affected products are a chicken and bacon pasta salad (Aldi), a caesar style salad bowl (Lidl), a potato salad with bacon (Lidl) and a bacon caesar salad kit (SuperValu).

Salads sold in Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu recalled over listeria fears
1 / 4

  • Aldi salad

    Aldi chicken and bacon pasta salad

  • Deluxe Potato Salad with Bacon

    Lidl Deluxe potato salad with bacon

  • Lidl Meadow Fresh salad bowl

    Lidl Meadow Fresh salad bowl

  • SuperValu Mixed Leaf Caesar Salad with Bacon

    SuperValu mixed leaf caesar salad with bacon
  • Aldi chicken and bacon pasta salad
  • Lidl Deluxe potato salad with bacon
  • Lidl Meadow Fresh salad bowl
  • SuperValu mixed leaf caesar salad with bacon

The pack sizes and use-by date of the affected batches are outlined in the below table:

Food

For a larger image of the above table, click here

A statement on the FSAI website said point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in the stores which sold the affected batches advising customers not to eat these batches.

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

