Salads sold in Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu recalled over listeria fears

FOUR SALAD PRODUCTS have been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.
Willowbrook Foods in Newtownards, Northern Ireland recalled four salad products containing bacon.
It supplies salads for a number of stores and the implicated batches were sold in Aldi, Lidl and SuperValu.
The affected products are a chicken and bacon pasta salad (Aldi), a caesar style salad bowl (Lidl), a potato salad with bacon (Lidl) and a bacon caesar salad kit (SuperValu).
Aldi saladAldi chicken and bacon pasta salad
Deluxe Potato Salad with BaconLidl Deluxe potato salad with bacon
Lidl Meadow Fresh salad bowlLidl Meadow Fresh salad bowl
SuperValu Mixed Leaf Caesar Salad with BaconSuperValu mixed leaf caesar salad with bacon
The pack sizes and use-by date of the affected batches are outlined in the below table:
For a larger image of the above table, click here.
A statement on the FSAI website said point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in the stores which sold the affected batches advising customers not to eat these batches.
