  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Policeman injured in UK nerve agent attack leaves hospital

A judge today ruled that blood samples from former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who have been left in a coma following the attack, can be released for testing.

By AFP Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
25 minutes ago 1,214 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3919141

Salisbury incident The scene of the Salisbury nerve agent attack Source: Ben Birchall/PA Images

THE BRITISH POLICE officer who was exposed to the nerve agent used in the attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital, according to its director.

Officer Nick Bailey “has left the hospital”, said Cara Charles-Barks, chief executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia, targets of the 4 March attack in the southern England city of Salisbury, remain in a critical but stable condition, she added.

Bailey said he had been “overwhelmed by the support, cards and messages” in a statement read out by Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard.

“The level of support has been unbelievable and I’ve tried to respond to what I can, but I want to say I have really appreciated every single message,” he said.

He paid tribute to the staff at Salisbury District Hospital but asked for a time out of the spotlight to recover.

BRITAIN-RUSSIA-ESPIONAGE Cara Charles-Barks Source: AFP/Getty Images

“I am just a normal person with a normal life, and I don’t want my wife, children, family or I to be part of that attention,” said Bailey.

There are really no words to explain how I feel right now. Surreal is the word that keeps cropping up – and it really has been completely surreal.

A judge ruled earlier today that blood samples from former Russian spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia could be taken for testing by the world chemical weapons body (OPCW).

Russia denies all responsibility and the poisoning has plunged relations between London and Moscow into crisis

Pritchard said the investigation was “highly likely to take many months” as he paid tribute to Bailey.

“I have personally been amazed at Nick’s strength and resilience,” he said.

He really is a credit to Wiltshire Police and the wider police family.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia probe has stepped down

Read: Swedish journalist ‘was strangled or had her throat cut’ on submarine

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
168,302  105
2
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home
82,179  39
3
Belfast rape trial hears that those accused are 'braggarts, not rapists'
63,819  0
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
432  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
319  0
3
Economists say it's 'almost impossible' to gauge the sustainability of Ireland's growth
247  0
The42
1
Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Turkey?
36,187  48
2
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
31,245  4
3
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
22,003  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
Take this quick quiz before you even consider applying for First Dates Ireland
9,384  1
2
ASOS handled printing 17,000 shopping bags with a typo in a pretty unique way
6,660  0
3
Cynthia Nixon had the best response to being called an "unqualified lesbian" after announcing New York governor run
5,200  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe
'We don't have anything else... Everything's gone': Entire homes destroyed in Ballymun fire
'It's infuriating': Tenants frustrated as minister hails 'slowdown' in rent rises

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie