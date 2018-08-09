This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Samsung releases new Galaxy smartphone with a promise of 24-hour battery life

Samsung suffered a 22% drop in sales in the second quarter of the year.

By AFP Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 5,011 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172910
The Galaxy S9 was released today in Brooklyn.
The Galaxy S9 was released today in Brooklyn.
The Galaxy S9 was released today in Brooklyn.

ELECTRONICS GIANT SAMSUNG unveiled its new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone earlier, its latest effort to address flagging sales of the high-functioning gadgets.

The consistent leader in the global smartphone market, Samsung nonetheless suffered a 22% drop in mobile technology sales in the second quarter.

The South Korean company blamed the drop in part to disappointing demand for the Galaxy S9, but it also has been pressured by growth in Chinese competitor Huawei.

At the launch event in Brooklyn, the company showed off the Galaxy Note 9, which will be available for purchase on 24 August, and contains a series of improvements but no radical new innovations.

The latest model boosts memory capacity, with options for 128 or 512 gigabytes of memory. Users also can insert a micro card to boost capacity beyond a terabyte, a record for a smartphone.

Samsung also enhanced the gadget’s batteries so it can now be used for an entire day without needing to be recharged — a common headache for mobile phone users.

Other improvements include tweaks to the device’s ‘S Pen’ feature, which can be used as a remote control for taking pictures or selfies using Bluetooth technology.

And the new model has enough capacity for video games. Samsung has set up a promotion with the popular Fortnite game that lets users download a special mobile version.

According to some trade media sources, the Galaxy Note 9 version with 512 gigabytes will be the most expensive smartphone geared towards the general public.

The price buy the model outright will be $1,1250 in the United States, while the 128 gigabyte version will go for $1,000. Apple’s iPhone X in a 256 gigabyte version sells for about $1,150.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch and a home speaker device, a first for the South Korean company in a market that already contains Amazon’s Echo and Alphabet’s Google Home program.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'
58,912  115
2
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
50,533  321
3
Irish climate scientists are warning that the drought in Dublin is far from over
48,376  55
Fora
1
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
2,017  0
2
A Dunnes worker who claimed she was sacked because of her disability has won €30,000
833  0
3
The family that brought Poundworld to Ireland has swooped to buy what's left of the UK chain
259  0
The42
1
'There wouldn't be much to bring us out of retirement, but this definitely would'
42,698  20
2
'You can recognise some of the handwriting': Donoghue admits he gets 'regular' letters
30,442  21
3
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
23,151  52
DailyEdge
1
7 trends that need to sweep Dublin now that doughnuts are on the way out
8,086  0
2
Here's everything we know about Christina Aguilera's top secret gig at the 3 Arena last night
5,938  2
3
Logan Paul revealed that he wants to fight Conor McGregor
5,565  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HSE
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Fianna Fáil tweet about HSE being on crack 'not representative of party policy'
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
GARDAí
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie