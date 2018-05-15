  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'

A woman who lost her newborn son weeks after her husband died suddenly has settled her case with the HSE.

By Louise Roseingrave Tuesday 15 May 2018, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 9,611 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4015030

IMG_0019 Sandra and Stevie Cullivan Source: Family photo

A WOMAN WHO lost her newborn son weeks after her husband died suddenly has settled her case with the HSE.

Sandra Cullivan from Longwood in Co Meath lost her baby Stevie at two days old after giving birth at Mullingar Regional Hospital on 28 April 2015.

The little boy, named after his father who died of a heart attack when Sandra was five months pregnant, would be three years old if he was still alive.

“This has been a long and hard road to get answers. I lost my husband before Christmas 2014 and a few months later our baby Stevie was taken away.

“Today, Stevie would have been three years and 17 days old. He only had two days in this world. No words can express my grief,” Sandra said.

Medical negligence

Speaking after the conclusion of her medical negligence case, she called on women to speak up and demand answers from the HSE. She said the process of “dreadful communication” with the HSE added to her distress following the loss of her baby.

“I know that they knew from the beginning it was due to negligence. They didn’t admit that until just before the inquest. They knew all along that they didn’t monitor me or Stevie. They were just hoping I’d get tired, that I’d get fed up and give up,” she said.

IMG_0018 Stevie Cullivan pictured shortly before he died Source: Family photo

Sandra engaged with solicitors Callan Tansey, who helped her get answers.

“I would encourage all women and families to insist on answers and not be afraid of asking the tough questions. Demanding information and speaking up are the only ways to bring about change,” she said.

Stevie suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain shortly before birth and died on 30 April 2015. An inquest into his death returned a verdict of medical misadventure.

“Stevie was my last chance to have a baby with Stephen, I am utterly devastated,” Sandra said at the Dublin Coroner’s inquest last November.

The inquest heard that Stevie was being treated as a “precious baby” because of the recent death of his father.

Sandra had been allocated a private room in the postnatal ward. However, she was left alone for 90 minutes before staff returned to find her in advanced labour.

The loss continues to affect her every day, Sandra said.

You get up in the morning and you should be getting up to a baby and you’re not. Chloe (Stevie’s older sister) should be enjoying time with her brother and she’s not.

“I should be enjoying him growing up and I’m not. We should be putting his name down for schools and football training and we’ve lost out on all of that.”

Mullingar Regional Hospital apologised to Sandra for the “deficits in care” identified as part of a review into the case and confirmed that all recommendations have been fully implemented.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Dehumanising and heartbreaking': TFMR group complain to RTÉ over Claire Byrne Live debate
71,395  199
2
Rail services resuming in north Dublin after major disruption this morning
59,129  64
3
Dublin eatery named best place to eat in Ireland at Irish Restaurant Awards
50,854  15
Fora
1
A big developer wants to build 200 homes on the site of Dublin's second-most expensive house
1,811  0
2
Ryanair is narrowing the window for free check-in... unless punters pay for allocated seats
347  0
3
One of the world's largest law firms is opening a post-Brexit office in Dublin
213  0
The42
1
Watch: Ireland's Euros dreams ended by Dutch in controversial penalty shootout loss
60,241  125
2
RTÉ and TV3 swap Champions League nights in major shake-up
34,991  37
3
Magical moment as O'Brien makes history with Ireland's first Test century
34,275  40
DailyEdge
1
People weren't impressed with the behaviour of the audience on Claire Byrne's live referendum debate
27,780  38
2
Prince Harry is blaming himself after Meghan Markle's Dad pulls out of the Royal Wedding... it's The Dredge
6,400  1
3
UK Eurovision singer SuRie told Phillip and Holly that the stage invader who stole her mic left her with bruises
5,406  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Gaza killings: Sinn FÃ©in says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
Palestinian baby dies from tear gas inhalation at Gaza protest
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
HSE
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
Expert leading CervicalCheck inquiry concerned about 'fevered atmosphere'
'They found out she was dead so just filed it away': Daughter of woman who died in cervical smear scandal
ABORTION
Varadkar says 14-year penalty for abortion pills could be enforced in the future if No vote prevails
Varadkar says 14-year penalty for abortion pills could be enforced in the future if No vote prevails
'Dehumanising and heartbreaking': TFMR group complain to RTÉ over Claire Byrne Live debate
Council won't reverse cancellation of Eighth Amendment book event in spite of councillors' vote
RIP
'Bonfire of the Vanities' author Tom Wolfe dies aged 88
'Bonfire of the Vanities' author Tom Wolfe dies aged 88
Former Aston Villa player Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash
'Our hero': Hundreds attend funeral of 23-month-old Alfie Evans

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie