Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Coast Guard helicopter rescues woman and her dog cut off by the tide

The changing tide left the woman and her dog stranded on a sandbank.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 16 May 2018, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago
A COAST GUARD helicopter has rescued a woman and her dog who got cut off by the tide while walking on Sandymount beach.

The Dublin Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) alerted the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard to respond to a woman and her dog cut off near the seaward side of the Dublin incinerator area.

The MRCC gave the location of the casualty’s phone so that responding emergency services could rescue her.

The Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard posted on Facebook to say that the woman and dog had been safely airlifted from the sandbank to awaiting Coast Guard personnel on the beach.

Coast Guard rescue 009 The Coast Guard helicopter at the scene. Source: Andres Poveda

Coast Guard rescue 001 Source: Andres Poveda

PastedImage-82976 The woman's dog as he is rescued. Source: Dublin Fire Brigade

Coast Guard Rescue Source: Andres Poveda

The Coast Guard warned that this sort of incident could happen to anyone, as the tide can change so quickly.

