Coast Guard helicopter rescues woman and her dog cut off by the tide

A COAST GUARD helicopter has rescued a woman and her dog who got cut off by the tide while walking on Sandymount beach.

The Dublin Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) alerted the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard to respond to a woman and her dog cut off near the seaward side of the Dublin incinerator area.

The MRCC gave the location of the casualty’s phone so that responding emergency services could rescue her.

The Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard posted on Facebook to say that the woman and dog had been safely airlifted from the sandbank to awaiting Coast Guard personnel on the beach.

The Coast Guard helicopter at the scene. Source: Andres Poveda

The woman's dog as he is rescued. Source: Dublin Fire Brigade

The Coast Guard warned that this sort of incident could happen to anyone, as the tide can change so quickly.