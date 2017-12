Where was St Nicholas from? Malta Turkey

Italy Egypt

When Martin Luther banned Saint Nicholas, who did he designate as gift giver? Weihnachtsmann Father Christmas

Christkindle Grandfather Frost

In what year did Coca Cola debut their version of Santa? 1912 1931

1945 1956

Rudolph is one of Santa's reindeer. Which US department store was the first to write about him? Macy's Gimbel's

Sak's Montgomery Ward

Which American state once outlawed St Nicholas? New York Maine

Delaware Massachusetts

Greenland names a Santa Claus of the Year. Who won the first award in 2013? Barack Obama Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Nelson Mandela Jacques Chirac

Which ethnic group brought Santa to the US? German Irish

Dutch Italian

At the end of the poem A Visit From St Nicholas, what does Santa shout? "On Comet, on Cupid" "Ho, ho, ho!"

"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-night!" "Now time for bed."

Roughly how many homes does Santa visit every year? 1.32 million 13.2 million

132 million 1.32 billion