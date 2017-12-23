Poll: Does Santa wrap gifts for your house?

THE BIG MAN is just hours away from arriving, bringing presents for all the (nice) girls and boys.

But something that you might not know is that in different houses, there are different ways of presenting the gifts.

For some houses, the elves wrap the presents and for others, they don’t.

The decision is made by parents, with some saying that they prefer not to have the wrapping to clean up and others preferring to have the surprise for their children kept as long as possible.

What about you?

We’re asking: Does Santa wrap gifts for your house?

