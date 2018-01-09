Saoirse Ronan is in the running to pick up a Bafta next month

SAOIRSE RONAN HAS been nominated in the Best Leading Actress category at the Bafta Film Awards this morning.
The Irish actor is in the running for her role in Lady Bird.
She claimed an award for the same role at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this week.
The Carlow woman will compete against Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins.
Martin McDonagh has also been nominated in the Best Director category, while his movie – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – is also in the running for Best Film.
Wicklow resident Daniel Day Lewis is nominated in the Best Leading Actor category for Phantom Thread, which he has said will be his final acting role.
Here are the main categories:
Best film
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
- Blade Runner 2049 – Denis Villeneuve
- Call Me By Your Name – Luca Guadagnino
- Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
- The Shape Of Water – Guillermo Del Toro
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
Leading actress
- Annette Bening – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Leading actor
- Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
- Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Supporting actress
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water
Supporting actor
- Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
- Hugh Grant – Paddington 2
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Joanna Lumley has been announced as the new host for the awards. She will take over from Stephen Fry, who has hosted the ceremony 12 times.
The awards take place on Sunday 18 February at London’s Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast on BBC One.
