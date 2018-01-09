Saoirse Ronan is in the running to pick up a Bafta next month

SAOIRSE RONAN HAS been nominated in the Best Leading Actress category at the Bafta Film Awards this morning.

The Irish actor is in the running for her role in Lady Bird.

She claimed an award for the same role at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The Carlow woman will compete against Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins.

Martin McDonagh has also been nominated in the Best Director category, while his movie – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – is also in the running for Best Film.

Wicklow resident Daniel Day Lewis is nominated in the Best Leading Actor category for Phantom Thread, which he has said will be his final acting role.

Here are the main categories:

Best film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Blade Runner 2049 – Denis Villeneuve

Call Me By Your Name – Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

The Shape Of Water – Guillermo Del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

Leading actress

Annette Bening – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Leading actor

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Supporting actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water

Supporting actor

Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World

Hugh Grant – Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh, Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand of Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, at the Golden Globes. Source: DPA/PA Images

Joanna Lumley has been announced as the new host for the awards. She will take over from Stephen Fry, who has hosted the ceremony 12 times.

The awards take place on Sunday 18 February at London’s Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast on BBC One.