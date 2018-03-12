Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing

GARDAÍ HAVE SENT a number of items discovered during the search for Tina Satchwell to be tested for DNA evidence.

Sources have confirmed to TheJournal.ie that members of the search team discovered the items this morning at the site in Mitchel’s Wood, Castlemartyr, Cork.

They have now been sent for forensic testing. However, well-informed sources said that – given the size of the site – officers expect to find a number of items during the course of the search which will have nothing to do with the missing woman.

However, all items found will be sent for testing as the team combs the area for any scrap of evidence that might shed light on what happened to the 46-year-old woman.

Tina disappeared from her home in Youghal, which is about a 20-minute drive from Castlemartyr, nearly a year ago.

Last week, gardaí received information leading them to the parkland. It is believed that a person acting suspiciously was spotted exiting the woods on the night Tina Satchwell was supposed to have gone missing.

Gardaí believe this account to be credible and are now focusing their attention on the Castlemartyr area. Nearby CCTV, where available, is being reviewed. In some cases, the CCTV from the night may have been overwritten by newer files due to the length of time which has elapsed.

While senior gardaí would not comment on the logistics of the search, it is understood officers will first focus on an area of grassland which was closest to where the witness alleges they saw a person leaving the woodlands. This is an area of between four and six acres in size.