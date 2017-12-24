Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Shane Ross at an event earlier this month - not when they heard the good news about the poll.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been given an early Christmas present as the latest popularity poll puts its satisfaction rate at 51%.

This time last year, the Fine Gael-led minority government had a satisfaction rating of just 34%.

Leo Varadkar has become a more popular Taoiseach than Enda Kenny, with an approval rate of 56% – up four points since the last poll.

Fine Gael’s popularity remains static at 34%, while Fianna Fáil has dropped five points to 26%. However the party’s leader Micheál Martin is not far behind the Taoiseach with an approval rating of 55%.

Sinn Féin is up three points at 17% and Labour is slowly climbing back up the popularity ladder, up two points to 5%.

The Independent Alliance and Social Democrats both saw a 1% bump at 4% and 2%, respectively, while Solidarity/PBP and the Green Party each remain at 2%.

The poll was conducted the week the EU and UK agreed phase one of Brexit negotiations, which included assurances on a soft Irish border.