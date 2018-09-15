The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FLORENCE: Five deaths have been confirmed from the storm battering the eastern United States as concerns turn to flooding. (BBC News)

2. #FISHING RIGHTS: A Westminster committee has argued that Irish fishermen must stay away from Northern Ireland waters unless a reciprocal deal is done.

3. #CRAMMING: Leaving Cert students at a Dublin school were taught the wrong English text for two years until the mistake was discovered six days before the exam.

4. #ROADS: An elderly pedestrian has died after she was struck by an SUV on a Galway motorway last night.

5. #GREECE: A Cork man accused of helping migrants into Greece will stay in jail for at least another 40 days.

6. #EXPLORING VACATIONS: A travel company based in Mullingar has left several holidaymakers and businesses out-of-pocket after ceasing trading.

7. #BEAKED WHALES: The government has agreed to assist with the investigation into the record number of Cuvier’s beaked whale deaths on the Irish coast.

8. #MENTAL HEALTH: A public rally in Wexford Town today will call for vital positions in the treatment of children and young people’s mental health to be filled.

9. #SPIKE O’SULLIVAN: A Cork professional boxer makes his Las Vegas debut tonight on the undercard of one of the year’s biggest fight nights.