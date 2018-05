Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clodagh Byrne from Monkstown was one of the attendees at Wellfest 2018 in Kilmainham today. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking to TUC supporters behind a fence in London today. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

#CARROT AND STICK: The US said to North Korea that it will aid its economy if it gives up its nuclear programme, and the country has taken steps to do just that.

#AUSTRALIA: Grandparents, a mother, and four children were killed in a murder-suicide in Australia.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan O’Shaughnessy will be singing for Ireland tonight at the Eurovision final, and is heavily fancied to do well after his performance on Tuesday.

Together is a catchy tune, and a group of talented lads from St Michael’s in Ballsbridge did their own version of the song in advance of the final.

Here’s Noah Scolard, Mikey Kelly, Cian O’Donoghue and Conor Duggan giving it socks.

Fingers crossed for Ryan now, this evening.