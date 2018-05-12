  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church, smuggled wine and CervicalCheck stories – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Saturday 12 May 2018, 7:50 PM
33 minutes ago 1,861 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE WELLFEST 3 Clodagh Byrne from Monkstown was one of the attendees at Wellfest 2018 in Kilmainham today. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

TUC rally - London UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking to TUC supporters behind a fence in London today. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

#CARROT AND STICK:Â The US said to North Korea that it will aid its economy if it gives up its nuclear programme, and the country has taken steps to do just that.

#AUSTRALIA: Grandparents, a mother, and four children were killed in a murder-suicide in Australia.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Oâ€™Shaughnessy will be singing for Ireland tonight at the Eurovision final, and is heavily fancied to do well after his performance on Tuesday.

Together is a catchy tune, and a group of talented lads from St Michaelâ€™s in Ballsbridge did their own version of the song in advance of the final.

Hereâ€™s Noah Scolard, Mikey Kelly, Cian Oâ€™Donoghue and Conor Duggan giving it socks.

Fingers crossed for Ryan now, this evening.

Source: St. Michaels Sessions/YouTube

