Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today's news.
IRELAND
- There were no injuries after an overnight fire at an all-girls secondary school in Louth.
- 200,000 people walked from Darkness Into Light today.
- A woman was found dead on the grounds of a Dublin church.
- Leinster won a pulsating match against Racing Metro 15-12 to become the European champions of rugby.
- There were major delays to Irish Rail services after vandals broke in and destroyed signalling equipment.
- Emma Mhic MhathÃºna went on the attack against the government during last nightâ€™s Late Late Show.
- A family spoke about being told that their mother who died of cancer had her smear test incorrectly read.
- A man was charged over a â‚¬335k MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath.
- A cancer fundraising appeal by an Irish mother-of-three in Australia is going viral.
- A car stopped in Clare led to a â‚¬250k cannabis haul.
- â‚¬10,000 worth of smuggled wine was seized at Dublin Port.
- A Facebook feature showed official Eighth Amendment campaign pages are being managed by accounts located abroad.
- Ireland has no plans to ban wet wipes just yet, but people flushing them is causing â€˜severe problemsâ€™ in the water network.
INTERNATIONAL
#CARROT AND STICK:Â The US said to North Korea that it will aid its economy if it gives up its nuclear programme, and the country has taken steps to do just that.
#AUSTRALIA: Grandparents, a mother, and four children were killed in a murder-suicide in Australia.
PARTING SHOT
Ryan Oâ€™Shaughnessy will be singing for Ireland tonight at the Eurovision final, and is heavily fancied to do well after his performance on Tuesday.
Together is a catchy tune, and a group of talented lads from St Michaelâ€™s in Ballsbridge did their own version of the song in advance of the final.
Hereâ€™s Noah Scolard, Mikey Kelly, Cian Oâ€™Donoghue and Conor Duggan giving it socks.
Fingers crossed for Ryan now, this evening.Source: St. Michaels Sessions/YouTube
