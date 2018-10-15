Turkish officials given permission to enter Saudi consulate to investigate journalist's disappearance

A still image from a security camera claims to show Jamal Khashoggi arriving at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

TURKISH OFFICIALS WILL be allowed to conduct a search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A Turkish official confirmed that investigators will be permitted to enter the building – where the Washington Post contributor was last seen on 2 October – later today.

“It is expected that a search will take place towards the evening,” said the source, who did not wish to be named.

Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen and critic of the country’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after entering the consulate to obtain official documents to marry his fiancée.

Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in his disappearance, which has alarmed the kingdom’s supporters in the West.

US President Donald Trump has threatened “severe punishment” against the country if it is found to have been involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Turkey claims to have evidence recorded from Khashoggi’s smart watch that would confirm his death at the hands of Saudi agents, but has so far refused to release it.

