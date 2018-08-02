Sausages recalled due to presence of Salmonella

SAUSAGES PRODUCED BY Newbridge Meats have been recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said this “may make the implicated batches unsafe to handle and consume”.
People who have bought the affected items should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.
The following products, with the batch code S033018, have been recalled as a precautionary measure:
- Fresh Sausage Meat (1lb packets)
- Fresh Sausage Size 16
- Fresh Pork & Leek Sausage
- Fresh Cocktail Sausage
- Fresh Cumberland Sausage
- Fresh Sausage Size 12
- Fresh Sausage Loose
- Fresh Sausage Size 8
COMMENTS (8)