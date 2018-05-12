  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Overnight fire at all-girls secondary school in Co Louth

Nobody was injured in the fire.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 12 May 2018, 12:03 PM
40 minutes ago 1,973 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4008765
Fire crews from Dundalk attended the fire.
Image: Facebook/DundalkFirefighters
Fire crews from Dundalk attended the fire.
Fire crews from Dundalk attended the fire.
Image: Facebook/DundalkFirefighters

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after a major fire broke out at an all-girls secondary school in Dundalk overnight.

The fire broke out at about 3am last night at the St Louis Secondary School on Castletown Road.

A number of fire brigade units attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. The crews remain at the scene of the fire which is being preserved.

No injuries were reported following the blaze despite extensive flames being visible in a video posted by local radio station LMFM.

Writing on its Facebook page this morning, the school thanked the fire crews from Dundalk and Ardee who attended the scene for their “wonderful work”.

A statement from the school said:

We would like to say a huge thank you to the fire departments of Dundalk and Ardee under Officer Paul Kelly for their wonderful work in the early hours to ensure that there was minimal damage to our beautiful school. They managed to contain the fire. Parents we will keep you updated via text. The main building was not damaged by the fire and we are thankful that no one was hurt.

Gardaí have said that investigations into the fire are ongoing.

Reacting to the overnight blaze, Louth TD Gerry Adams said that the fire was “troubling”.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known but three fire engines are still at the scene. I commend the fire fighters,” Adams said.

“This is exam time so I hope that damage is not too extensive and that pupils can return to school as soon as possible.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Origin of name 'Supermac's' revealed as Irish fast food brand goes to legal war with McDonald's
84,433  68
2
Tributes after police confirm they have found body of missing Frightened Rabbit singer
79,407  20
3
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
66,726  117
Fora
1
Jameson's owner just bought Cork craft beer outfit Eight Degrees Brewing
332  0
2
'Worst come to worst, I'd have stood on the street to find work so I could provide for my family'
199  0
3
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
89  0
The42
1
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
34,728  50
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,007  15
3
Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d'Italia stage since 1987
20,833  26
DailyEdge
1
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
10,111  3
2
Deadmau5 absolutely tore into one of Ticketmaster's companies on Twitter over the issue of touting
6,160  6
3
12 of the gassest reactions to Arctic Monkeys 'experimental' new album
5,911  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie