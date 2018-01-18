School lockdown lifted after capture of escaped wolf in UK

The wolf was captured by police and sanctuary staff.

The wolf was captured by police and sanctuary staff.

POLICE IN ENGLAND have confirmed a wolf that escaped from its sanctuary earlier today has now been captured.

At 8am this morning, Thames Valley Police received a call reporting the escape of one of the ten wolves at a sanctuary in Picklepythe Lane in Beenham, 73 kilometres west of London.

It was initially believed that the wolf got free after strong winds knocked down a fence at the UK Wolf Conservation Trust. However BBC reports the sanctuary has now said that the wolf’s enclosure gate may have been left open deliberately.

A school nearby was asked to keep pupils indoors.

The wolf, called Torak, moved to the Curridge area where police said it was safely detained by officers and staff from the sanctuary who had been working to recapture it.

🐺 Good news 🐺



A wolf in West Berkshire which had escaped has been recaptured unharmed. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 18, 2018 Source: Thames Valley Police /Twitter

Speaking after Torak was recaptured, Teresa Palmer, who founded the sanctuary in Berkshire told the BBC: “I think somebody deliberately opened the gate. A lot of people don’t particularly believe in having animals in captivity.”