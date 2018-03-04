  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents to be told later today whether individual schools are reopening

Most schools and colleges are expected to reopen.

By Daragh Brophy Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 8:25 AM
12 hours ago 32,494 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3884235
Saint Brigid's School in Glasnevin, Dublin last Wednesday morning.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Saint Brigid's School in Glasnevin, Dublin last Wednesday morning.
Saint Brigid's School in Glasnevin, Dublin last Wednesday morning.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES are expected to reopen tomorrow, except in specific areas still affected by deep snow and where school transport is unable to operate.

That’s according to the latest update from the National Emergency Coordination Group. Parents will be informed of decisions by individual schools later today.

The NECG has been holding regular meetings and media briefings since before the start of the current severe weather.

Here’s the rest of the advice from its latest update this morning.

The nationwide picture:

  • In much of the country conditions are improved, and we expect life to begin to resume its more normal patterns today
  • However, in parts of the east of the country which were worst affected, the principal response agencies are still in full crisis management mode, prioritising emergency services operations. In the areas with deep snow, it is still going to take some days for conditions to improve. People should take the advice of their local authority, which is coordinating the response in their area
  • Many shops are re-stocked and open for business today
  • ESB continue to work to restore power today to its 6,000 customers in the Wexford area.
  • Likewise Irish Water are working to restore supplies and lift restrictions. They are urging people to conserve water everywhere

Weather:

  • Met Éireann are forecasting mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent at times – especially near east and south coasts, and may be of sleet over high ground. Moderate northeast winds
  • Temperatures will recover to maxima ranging from 3 to 6 degrees which will continue the process of melting snow and ice
  • The weather outlook is for a cloudy night tonight with recurring outbreaks of rain. Good dry spells too. Slight ground frost forming in places. Minimum temperatures zero to +3 degrees. Light variable winds
  • Tomorrow Monday will be a brighter day with still a lot of cloud, but with sunny spells too. Most places dry apart from passing light showers. Highest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Light variable winds
  • There will be a gradual overall rise in temperatures going through the week with remaining deposits of snow continuing to melt
  • Melting snow may result in localised surface water ponding where drains and gulleys are blocked and people are advised to watch for accumulations of melt water which could lead to flooding

Transport:

  • The main road network, with some exceptions, is reopened. However, motorists need to exercise caution and drive at speeds appropriate to the conditions
  • Motorists in urban areas are asked particularly to travel at low speeds and watch for cyclists and pedestrians who may be on the road due to obstruction of footpaths
  • In some areas with deep lying snow, motorists continue to have severe difficulties
  • Public transport is resuming, with most services getting back to scheduled operations today. Intending service users should check in with operators before starting journeys

Flood risk:

  • OPW continues to closely monitor sea level forecasts and river levels nationally
  • The OPW High Tide Advisory notice remains in place until Monday due to the period of very high astronomical tides and Local Authorities are continuing to monitor sea level conditions in their respective coastal areas over this period, especially on the East and South Coasts
  • Whilst river levels nationally have been falling over the past circa 2 weeks, some of the smaller, steeper or mountainous catchments in the North East and East of the country have started to rise in the past 24 hours.
  • Local authorities are monitoring and the public are advised to closely monitor river levels at www.waterlevel.ie over the coming days and during the period of snow melt, especially in smaller, steep and mountainous catchments that have experienced heavy snow falls

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Tomorrow is not a normal day' - People urged to use public transport, parts of east remain in 'full crisis'
160,520  59
2
Passengers left stranded at Lanzarote airport for 40 hours after Aer Lingus flight redirects at last minute
73,147  58
3
Kinahan cartel suffers another blow after international police arrest fourth Irishman in three months
71,819  35
Fora
1
Trinity heads for another south Dublin showdown as it plans 300 more student beds
2,106  0
2
This sheep farmer is leading the push to set up Ireland's first hemp co-op
307  0
3
To equip future generations with the right skills, we need to back creative teachers
106  0
The42
1
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
48,901  10
2
Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies suddenly aged 31
34,457  14
3
'I just didn't enjoy football anymore. I needed to take myself out of my comfort zone.'
27,521  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
The thirst was real for Lucy Kennedy's golden buzzer pick on Ireland's Got Talent last night
7,282  2
2
Everyone else give up now, these nuns in Galway have made the best Snow Sister
6,771  1
3
The tiny hare rescued in Dublin Airport during the snow is being well looked after
5,849  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Private investigators were fined €20k for using family connections in the gardaí to access info
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
DUBLIN
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
How a willow garden is helping these women 'reclaim' their local park
'It was hellish': How Paul Howard's Anglo nightmare led to a musical about Coppers
RIP
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori
OPINION
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
America’s gun culture: What makes Americans so attached to their weapons?
'Gardening can be a major turn off for people but food growing is not about gardening, it’s about food'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie