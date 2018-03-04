Parents to be told later today whether individual schools are reopening

SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES are expected to reopen tomorrow, except in specific areas still affected by deep snow and where school transport is unable to operate.

That’s according to the latest update from the National Emergency Coordination Group. Parents will be informed of decisions by individual schools later today.

The NECG has been holding regular meetings and media briefings since before the start of the current severe weather.

Here’s the rest of the advice from its latest update this morning.

The nationwide picture:

In much of the country conditions are improved, and we expect life to begin to resume its more normal patterns today

However, in parts of the east of the country which were worst affected, the principal response agencies are still in full crisis management mode, prioritising emergency services operations. In the areas with deep snow, it is still going to take some days for conditions to improve. People should take the advice of their local authority, which is coordinating the response in their area

Many shops are re-stocked and open for business today

ESB continue to work to restore power today to its 6,000 customers in the Wexford area.

Likewise Irish Water are working to restore supplies and lift restrictions. They are urging people to conserve water everywhere

Weather:

Met Éireann are forecasting mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent at times – especially near east and south coasts, and may be of sleet over high ground. Moderate northeast winds

Temperatures will recover to maxima ranging from 3 to 6 degrees which will continue the process of melting snow and ice

The weather outlook is for a cloudy night tonight with recurring outbreaks of rain. Good dry spells too. Slight ground frost forming in places. Minimum temperatures zero to +3 degrees. Light variable winds

Tomorrow Monday will be a brighter day with still a lot of cloud, but with sunny spells too. Most places dry apart from passing light showers. Highest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Light variable winds

There will be a gradual overall rise in temperatures going through the week with remaining deposits of snow continuing to melt

Melting snow may result in localised surface water ponding where drains and gulleys are blocked and people are advised to watch for accumulations of melt water which could lead to flooding

Transport:

The main road network, with some exceptions, is reopened. However, motorists need to exercise caution and drive at speeds appropriate to the conditions

Motorists in urban areas are asked particularly to travel at low speeds and watch for cyclists and pedestrians who may be on the road due to obstruction of footpaths

In some areas with deep lying snow, motorists continue to have severe difficulties

Public transport is resuming, with most services getting back to scheduled operations today. Intending service users should check in with operators before starting journeys

Flood risk: