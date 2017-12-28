51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve

THE PUBLIC HAVE been asked to assist in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Sean Bond, who’s been missing since Christmas Eve.

Sean has been missing from his home in Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar since midday last Sunday.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jumper, green jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.