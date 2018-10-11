Man due on trial today for attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Sean Cox Source: Merseyside Police

A 30-YEAR-OLD man is due to go on trial in England today in connection with an attack on an Irish Liverpool fan at the club’s home ground Anfield earlier this year.

21-year-old Filippo Lombardi has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm on Cox in advance of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma last April.

His trial begins today at Preston Crown Court. Lombardi denies the charges.

Cox was seriously injured by the attack from behind, minutes before the match was due to begin. He has been hospitalised ever since.

In August this year, Daniele Sciusco, 29, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting violent disorder outside Anfield on the same date.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Mark Brown told Sciusco his actions “were a slap in the face to [Scouse] hospitality”.

However, the court also heard that while Sciusco was involved in the disorder, he wasn’t involved in the incident that saw Cox injured.

A third man, meanwhile, was arrested in connection with the assault in Rome last weekend.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested last Saturday and is being held on remand ahead of an extradition hearing.

