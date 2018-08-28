This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seán Gallagher to make his presidential intentions known tomorrow

The businessman ran for office of president in 2011.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 12:39 PM
35 minutes ago 2,887 Views 16 Comments
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Seán Gallagher will make a formal announcement about whether he intends to run for president of Ireland tomorrow morning. 

A statement on behalf of Gallagher confirms that he will finally declare his intentions about the upcoming presidential election “now that the Order for the 2018 Presidential Election has been officially signed by Minister Eoghan Murphy”.

Rumours about the businessman running against Michael D Higgins have been circulating in recent weeks. However, it had been indicated that he would only set out his stall once the order had been formally signed.

Minister Eoghan Murphy is due to officially sign the order today. Earlier this morning, the minister announced that the election would be held on Friday 26 October

Gallagher was one of six candidates to lose out to incumbent President Michael D Higgins in the 2011 election.

Since campaigning has got underway, a number of councillors around the country have called on Gallagher to run.

Numerous prospective candidates have already declared their intentions to challenge incumbent Michael D Higgins in the coming election, including businessman Gavin Duffy, activist Kevin Sharkey, independent Senator Joan Freeman, and journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

Higgins himself declared his intention to seek re-election in June.

