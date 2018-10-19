The Candidate: TheJournal.ie podcast talks to Sean Gallagher

WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland?

And why?

Those are two of the questions we put to the six presidential contenders during in-depth interviews for our new podcast series, The Candidate.

Today, we bring you our fourth The Candidate interview.

The podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, offering you a chance to find out more about the nominees before we go to the polls on 26 October.

For our fourth The Candidate podcast, our News Editor Sinéad O’Carroll talks to Sean Gallagher – one of three Dragons’ Den stars who’s in the presidential race this year.

We talked to the businessman about Peter Casey’s comments about Travellers, how he’ll deal with the possibility of losing the election, and what impact being born with congenital cataracts has had on his life.

Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O’Carroll with guest Ronan Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan.

Thanks to Headstuff and DIT Aungier St for the use of their recording facilities. Images by RollingNews.ie, design by A Worthy Cause, music by Incompetech.