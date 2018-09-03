This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peacekeeping and disabilites on the agenda as Sean Gallagher to formally begin presidential campaign

The businessman announced last week that he would contest the presidential race again following weeks of speculation.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 3 Sep 2018, 8:15 AM
41 minutes ago 2,416 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4215759
Sean Gallagher
Image: Rollingnews
Sean Gallagher
Sean Gallagher
Image: Rollingnews

SEAN GALLAGHER WILL appear before Leitrim County Council today as he formally begins his presidential campaign.

After coming second to Michael D Higgins in 2011, Gallagher announced last week that he would contest the presidential race again following weeks of speculation.

It’s understood that the businessman has already held discussions with a number of individual councillors in an effort to get them to support his bid.

Gallagher will address Leitrim County Council at a meeting today, when he is expected to discuss the areas of disability and the work of the Irish Defence Forces. 

TheJournal.ie understands that he will publicly commit to visiting members of the Defence Forces on overseas peacekeeping missions with the United Nations as his first trip abroad.

He is also expected to outline a new initiative in the area of disability, which will focus on around 900,000 people across the island of Ireland with a disability, as well as their carers and their families.

He will confirm a timeline for the commencement of this initiative and the themes involved during his address.

Gallagher must win the backing of 20 members of the Dáil and Seanad, or four full local authorities, to get on the ballot for the election on 26 October. 

Last week, he said that he has submitted motions to ten separate local authorities to seek his nomination. 

During 2011 election race, he secured the backing of Meath, Leitrim, and Clare county councils and Cork City Council.

However, he was one of six candidates to lose out to incumbent Michael D Higgins, winning 28.5% of the vote.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast
    50,062  57
    2
    		Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    35,573  102
    3
    		TD says people are 'scamming' the Cycle to Work scheme and selling bikes for profit
    32,762  99
    Fora
    1
    		'Ireland's eggs are invested in the foreign multinational basket - and problems lie ahead'
    204  0
    2
    		Valuations and VCs: The delicate balancing act of how much equity startups should sell
    150  0
    3
    		Kerry foreign-exchange giant Fexco is betting the cashless society is 'fake news'
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final
    165,560  67
    2
    		As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    45,871  14
    3
    		'It does make you stay awake at night and struggle to sleep, and not want to get up in the morning'
    31,522  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A 90s pop-star auditioned for X Factor last night in the hopes of raising money for her daughter's medical bills
    29,176  0
    2
    		Celebrity Big Brother host Rylan called on producers to show housemates the footage of Roxanne
    28,518  6
    3
    		Lily Allen had to preemptively reveal she slept with female escorts before a newspaper leaked the story
    12,644  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PSNI
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner
    Man (36) released on bail following arrest in connection to bus destroyed by fire damage
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    OPINION
    'I wonât ever be able to understand exactly how the HPV vaccine works. So as a parent I have to trust the experts'
    'I won’t ever be able to understand exactly how the HPV vaccine works. So as a parent I have to trust the experts'
    'Three children died as a result of measles that year. I remember their eyes'
    Opinion: 'Earn money on the side? Fear of the taxman isn't a reason not to file your tax return'
    CAVAN
    Mary Lou's first Sinn FÃ©in think-in as leader to focus on Irish unity, Brexit and post offices
    Mary Lou's first Sinn Féin think-in as leader to focus on Irish unity, Brexit and post offices
    The 9 at 9: Saturday
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie