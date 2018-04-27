  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Poll: Should the Seanad be elected by popular vote?

What do you think?

By Paul Hosford Friday 27 Apr 2018, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

TWO SEANAD BY-ELECTIONS take place today, but you may not know it.

That is because there are no posters or ads and it is very likely that you don’t have a vote. That is, of course, unless you’re a member of the Oireachtas because the Seanad seats will be filled, as usual, by a vote of TDs and Senators.

But beyond that, the upper house is voted for by a small minority of citizens – around 160,000 people.

But, should that number be increased? Would you like to see it elected by every voter?

We’re asking: Should the Seanad be elected by popular vote?


Poll Results:





