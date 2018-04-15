  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Elitist', 'not sure it's worth saving': Slow progress of Seanad reform criticised

It’s been five years since Ireland voted to keep the Seanad in a referendum, but not much has changed since.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 1:32 PM
33 minutes ago 908 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3959003
Image: Barry Cronin via PA Images
Image: Barry Cronin via PA Images

A POLITICAL COMMENTATOR who campaigned to keep the Seanad in the 2013 referendum, has said that he’s now not sure if the Seanad is worth saving.

Five years ago, a referendum was held after Enda Kenny announced that the Seanad should be abolished. The majority of the public voted that it should be kept (51.7%), but a lot of the debate before and after the referendum called for reform of the Seanad.

Since being appointed as Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has made a number of comments to bring about Seanad reform, but nothing has definitively changed. A number of reports have made suggestions to improve the processes at the Seanad, including some that require a constitutional change.

The Manning Report, which had a comprehensive look at what changes were needed in the Seanad, was published in 2015.

Gary Murphy, Head of the School of Law and Government at DCU, who campaigned to save the Seanad in the last referendum on the Seanad, told RTÉ that after five years of seeing reports and proposals, he’s not sure whether the Seanad is still worth keeping.

“We have yet another committee to examine that report… There have been other reports over the last 40 years, and lots of them have good ideas but I just don’t think there’s any political will.

I’m deeply frustrated, disheartened, by it and I think there’s potential for the Seanad but as it exists I’m not convinced it’s worth saving.

Murphy said he doesn’t see the point in getting involved if there were to be another Seanad referendum.

I think the body politic has taken a view, that the Seanad… should be kept rather silent in the corner. I think it’s a waste of opportunity and waste of potential.

A number of issues that have been discussed in the Seanad have made headlines over the past few years, including the infamous “scourge of seagulls” and regulating the sound of ice cream trucks.

But the Seanad has also has dealt with serious topics such as the domestic violence bill, vulture funds buying homes from owners in mortgage arrears, and the Eighth Amendment referendum.

During a discussion on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics today, Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said there have been 13 reports, a referendum and a discussion on what the Seanad should be, so “there is no real reason why reform can’t happen before the next general election”.

Sinn Féin Senator Rose Conway Walsh said there has been “a lot of nonsense” around changes within the Seanad and accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil of blocking real reform.

She said that the system to vote in senators in Ireland is “elitist” and said that Ireland should adopt the US approach, where the electorate vote for senators in a similar way that TDs are elected.

Currently, the system for appointing senators is based on the nominations of 11 members by the Taoiseach, six are elected by university graduates and 43 in Seanad panel elections. There are 60 members in total. Judges, civil servants, and members of the Defence Forces and Gardaí are not allowed to serve as senators.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An immigrant fits in: 'I added 'sh' sounds to words and repeated the phrase 'Bono is a pox''
57,790  84
2
'If you think you have a symptom, get checked - bowel cancer is a silent killer'
35,704  30
3
'In their eyes I'll see pain... because their daughter is deteriorating in front of them'
35,502  45
Fora
1
Two Limerick solar farms have the go-ahead after locals' health concerns were thrown out
965  0
2
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
682  0
3
Ireland's mooted Airbnb 'licensing' scheme would only be rolled out in Dublin
181  0
The42
1
'You go to school and you'll always get comments with your weight. It wasn't a very positive time'
37,740  28
2
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
36,877  115
3
Here are the 6 nominees for Premier League Player of the Year
25,925  50
DailyEdge
1
How Private School Are You?
8,452  5
2
Irish people are making famous movies more 'culchie' on Twitter
4,427  1
3
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson did his Moana rap on Graham Norton, much to everyone's delight
4,337  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Weapons inspectors to begin investigation into alleged Syrian chemical attack today
Weapons inspectors to begin investigation into alleged Syrian chemical attack today
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
GARDAí
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
RUSSIA
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
Trump speaks with Theresa May over the phone but holds off on a final decision on strikes against Syria

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie