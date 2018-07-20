This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second 24-hour strike by Ryanair pilots under way

Some 100 Ryanair pilots have stopped work today in a dispute over rostering, leave and other working arrangements.

By Adam Daly Friday 20 Jul 2018, 10:08 AM
2 hours ago 5,586 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4137851
Pilots on strike in the rain outside Ryanair head office in Swords, Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Pilots on strike in the rain outside Ryanair head office in Swords, Dublin
Pilots on strike in the rain outside Ryanair head office in Swords, Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

SOME IRISH BASED Ryanair pilots have begun their second 24-hour strike, resulting in the cancellation of 24 flights to the UK today.

Almost 100 Ryanair pilots have stopped work in a dispute over rostering, leave and other working arrangements.

Spokesperson for trade union Fórsa, Bernard Harbour said that the dispute is mainly about working conditions and how Ryanair organises transfers of its pilots between bases.

“Pilots have to move bases from time to time and what we’re trying to agree on is a methodology for transferring pilots for determining who has to move and how to do that in a fair and transparent way.”

Harbour says that transfers are currently at the discretion of management.

What we’re looking for is for it to be based on seniority.

“It’s what operates in most airlines. The longer you have been there the more choice you have. Management currently decides who goes where. ”

Harbour admitted that there had not been a great deal of time for face to face negotiations and believes that intervention is needed in order to move talks along.

Last week we were in talks for about seven hours and this Wednesday we were in talks for about two hours.

“An independent broker in the talks would be useful, it would help both sides to move forward and help build trust between two parties who for 30 years have no sat around a negotiating table.”

Ryanair has said the industrial action involves less than 25% of its Irish pilots, with the majority of pilots continuing to work today.

File Photo RYANAIR HAS CONFIRMED that it has cancelled 24 flights between Ireland and the UK on Friday due to the ongoing strike by pilots. End. Source: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews

Fórsa says that it only represents 25% of more than 350 of Irish based Ryanair pilots because of current industrial relations laws which only allows direct employees to be represented by a trade union.

“That’s about 100 who are directly employed. The other pilots they have are either supplied by an agency or they are on a form of self-employment.

“Because of the industrial relations laws in Ireland, a trade union can’t represent a contractor or a self-employed person.”

Further strike action 

In a statement released yesterday, Ryanair urged Fórsa, to call off its third 24-hour stoppage, scheduled for 24 July.

The airline has said that it will cancel 16 flights in and out of Ireland on Tuesday if Fórsa doesn’t call off a planned strike.

But according to Harbour, Tuesday’s strike is unlikely to be avoided.

There is always a chance it could be called off, but we wouldn’t be optimistic at this point.

Ryanair has said that passengers affected would be accommodated on other flights.

In a separate statement, the airline said that over 85% of the 50,000 customers whose flights on 25 and 26 July were cancelled due to a strike by cabin crew members in Belgium, Portugal and Spain have been re-accommodated on alternative flights, or applied for full refunds.

Over 600 flights are expected to be affected by the cabin crew strike.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Israel passes controversial law defining itself as a state of the Jewish people
28,716  254
Fora
1
Cork locals are bringing their battle against the Ringaskiddy harbour incinerator to the High Court
48  0
The42
1
Brentford's Championship rivals make Ireland international Egan their club-record signing
12,037  4
DailyEdge
1
Amanda Seyfried made Cher believe that she didn't like her when she was actually just star-struck
2,319  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content
Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reveal Sunday morning is peak time for assaults in Ireland
Gardaí reveal Sunday morning is peak time for assaults in Ireland
'Companies are being targeted daily': Gardaí warn businesses to be vigilant of invoice frauds
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
DUBLIN
Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city
Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city
26-year-old man missing from Dublin found
4 events for... fans of summer music outdoors
RUSSIA
'Say that again' - Top US spy shocked when he learns Trump invited Putin to the White House
'Say that again' - Top US spy shocked when he learns Trump invited Putin to the White House
Trump invites Putin to visit White House this year
'Wild speculation': Minister denies suspects behind attack on former spy have been identified

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie