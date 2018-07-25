This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands of healthcare workers to strike in September

Section 39 organisations are voluntary organisations.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 5:18 PM
7 minutes ago 2 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4147370
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SIPTU MEMBERS EMPLOYED by Section 39 healthcare organisations will go on strike in September after talks collapsed at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Section 39 organisations are voluntary organisations who have service legal agreements with the HSE to provide health and social care within communities.

Some 12,000 Section 39 workers receive dual salary funding between the HSE and voluntary contributions. Their main salary funding comes from the HSE through a grant. The grant was cut back in 2010, leading Section 39 salaries to be cut in line with those in the public sector.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said that the workers had deferred a Valentine’s Day strike which received 97% support to engage in talks. He said the

“Our members deferred strike action in February in good faith following an agreement between the parties that pay restoration would begin by the end of 2018. This has not happened and our members patience has worn thin.”

“After months of intense campaigning our members feel that what is being offered is too little, too late and will be striking on Tuesday 18th September. Our members will do everything possible to protect service users throughout the periods of strike.

“Our members feel they now have no other option but to take action.”

Separately, the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) today announced that it will hold a ballot of members of its ambulance service personnel branch (the National Ambulance Service Representative Association NASRA) for industrial action, up to and including strike, in protest at what it calls “the continued refusal by the HSE to engage in negotiations with the PNA when representing the interests of their ambulance personnel members”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Flames ravage Greek seaside as wildfires kill 74
108,087  36
2
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following suspected heroin overdose
58,139  50
3
Department of Foreign Affairs updates travel advice for Greece as Irish honeymoon couple caught up in wildfires
49,205  9
Fora
1
'People think it's great when you're in 60 shops - but I'm not pulling a massive salary'
499  0
2
Jameson's makers want to open a VIP-only hideout in inner-city Dublin
482  0
3
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
246  0
The42
1
No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders
55,205  46
2
Analysis: Tyrone improve, Dublin's concern, addition of Murchan and a gem in Howard
20,492  17
3
Kevin McStay accepts proposed 12-week ban for clash with linesman
17,360  25
DailyEdge
1
Poll: Is it a dressing gown or a housecoat?
7,314  5
2
Tony McGregor said the generosity of the GoFundMe campaign has touched his heart
6,133  1
3
Graham Norton is hosting a table quiz that's offering a 4 course meal made by the local priest as a prize
5,495  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie