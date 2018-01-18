Canadian woman pleads guilty to killing friend after being incriminated by her own selfie

Cheyenne Antoine (left) and Brittney Gargol, pictured hours before the latter's death by strangulation Source: Facebook

A CANADIAN WOMAN has pleaded guilty to murdering her friend after being incriminated by a selfie she had taken of the pair and then posted to Facebook.

The investigation into the murder of 18-year-old Brittney Gargol in the city of Saskatoon lasted nearly two years.

21-year-old Cheyenne Rose Antoine posted a photo of the pair, taken in the hours prior to Gargol’s death, which upon closer inspection revealed her to be wearing an identical belt to that found beside Gargol’s body, found strangled on a road on the outskirts of the city in 2015.

Police eventually used the pair’s postings on social media to reconstruct the events of Gargol’s final night. The tiny detail of the belt was what turned Antoine in the police’s eyes into a chief suspect.

“It’s quite remarkable how the police developed this information,” prosecutor Robin Ritter told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

A police tipoff eventually led to a witness whom Antoine had admitted strangling her friend to, a tip which eventually led the suspect to confess to her crime.

Antoine was initially charged with second degree murder, before eventually pleading guilty to manslaughter, leading to an eventual sentence of seven years. Her defence noted that she had spent years in and out of Canada’s foster care system, while her parents both struggled with substance abuse issues.

In the wake of her confession, she claimed that Gargol was her best friend, and that they had been drinking together on the night of her death. She said she couldn’t recall the killing, but doesn’t dispute that she killed her.

“”I will never forgive myself. Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry… It shouldn’t have ever happened,” she told the court in a statement read out by her lawyer.