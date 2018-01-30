Appeals for calm as brawl breaks out following Leinster Schools rugby match

FORMER PUPILS OF Blackrock College have appealed to people attending their schools rugby match today to behave responsibly after an ugly brawl was filmed between supporters of two rival schools yesterday.

Amateur footage posted on social media yesterday showed supporters of Terenure College and St Michael’s College fighting outside Kiely’s Pub in Donnybrook. The two groups can be seen dressed in the jerseys of the schools. The match took place at the Donnybrook stadium – around 50 metres from where the fight broke out.

Gardaí say they were called to the scene but the young men scattered after hearing the sirens.

Footage of the brawl, which has been shared hundreds of times on social media, has prompted the president of the Blackrock College Union – Eunan O’Carroll - to issue a circular to former students of the school about their behaviour at today’s match.

O’Carroll wrote that times have changed and the behaviour of pupils has the ability to destroy the reputation of a school. He urged calm and said that the reputations of the young men on the pitch were also at stake.

He wrote that respect for the opposing school should be given at all times and that those present at today’s match, which is scheduled to kick off at 3pm, should set an example to the rest of the competition.

Gardaí are not investigating the incident as no official complaint has been made to them.

The Leinster branch of the IRFU has been contacted for comment.