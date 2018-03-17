  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serbia's capital has only now taken down its €83,000 Christmas tree

There was public anger last year when the cost of the tree emerged.

By AFP Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,187 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3902963
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

WORKERS BEGAN REMOVING a giant Christmas tree this week from Belgrade’s main shopping street, where it has been part of lavish holiday decorations in the Serbian capital for no fewer than six months.

Mayor Sinisa Mali defended the prolonged festive period — which has grown longer each year since he won the keys to the city in 2014 — by saying the Serbian capital is “a European metropolis and we must be competitive”.

“People decide on where they want to celebrate the New Year in June, July, and not on December 25,” Mali said on the private TV channel Prva.

But public anger was sparked when it emerged that the tree alone cost taxpayers €83,000, while the opposition alleged that the tree pointed to a pattern of corruption.

“There are a lot of scandalous things in the city budget, and the Christmas tree is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Nikola Jovanovic of the right-wing opposition People’s Party.

Mali, whose party won municipal elections in Belgrade earlier this month, is a political ally of the country’s powerful centre-right President Aleksandar Vucic.

- © AFP 2018.

Read: ‘I carry Ireland with me everywhere I go’: Leo likely to indulge Pence and Ryan with talk of Irish roots>

Read: Tourism Ireland says ‘the craic’ alone isn’t enough to win back British tourists>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
60,678  25
2
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
52,476  169
3
Couple wrongly accused of 'Gone Girl'-style fake kidnapping reach €2 million settlement
44,637  10
Fora
1
'We need to watch out': Fewer tourists think Ireland is good value for money
172  0
2
What tough new data protection rules mean for business emails
169  0
3
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
44  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
68,793  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
67,945  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
40,436  87
DailyEdge.ie
1
Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett both had 'penis facials' to make them look younger
8,733  1
2
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
8,730  0
3
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
3,270  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
IRELAND
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie