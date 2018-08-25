This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French Open bans Serena's 'Black Panther' catsuit

The player said the suit helped her to prevent blood clots.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 12,833 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4201336
Serena Williams playing in the first round of the French Tennis Open 2018.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
Serena Williams playing in the first round of the French Tennis Open 2018.
Serena Williams playing in the first round of the French Tennis Open 2018.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

SERENA WILLIAMS WILL be banned from wearing her “Black Panther” catsuit again at the French Open after a Roland Garros chief described the outfit as “going too far”.

The 36-year-old American, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles and is considered one of the greatest players of all time, wore the outfit at the tournament earlier this year.

She said it was inspired by the Black Panther superhero movie and made her feel like a “warrior princess”.

As well as describing it as “fun and functional”, Williams said it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

However, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has said that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching will not be welcome at Roland Garros in 2019.

“I really believe that sometimes we have gone too far,” FFT president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine in remarks reported by French media.

The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Everyone wants to enjoy the showcase.

Giudicelli said that there will be “certain limits” on clothing for the 2019 French Open although he admitted it may be difficult to take too hard a line.

“For 2019, it’s a little late because the collections are already designed, but we will still ask the equipment manufacturers to communicate them to us,” he said.

Former US Open winner Andy Roddick condemned the decision, tweeting: “This is so dumb and shortsighted it hurts. Sometimes it’d be nice if the sport got out of its own way.”

Nike responded to the ruling with a play on the Black Panther theme, posting on Instagram: “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.”

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    52,840  38
    2
    		Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    49,896  131
    3
    		LIVE: Pope Francis speaks of Church's 'pain and shame' as he begins two-day Irish visit
    45,043  64
    Fora
    1
    		Tesco has been accused of 'corporate bullying' for disciplining 80 striking staff
    303  0
    2
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    103  0
    3
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,822  5
    2
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    22,475  3
    3
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    21,731  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ariana Grande tore into a sports website that said Pete Davidson has 'butthole eyes'
    4,911  0
    2
    		A comprehensive look back at Crystal Swing and what they've been up to for the last eight years
    4,897  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,563  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    HSE
    &quot;They weren't expecting him to survive&quot;: Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    "They weren't expecting him to survive": Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    Parents of toddler who was unresponsive for an hour given 'mixed messages' about ambulance location
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    GARDAí
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    DUBLIN
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'I felt everything and I just knew myself it was gone - it's just a pity it happened at this point'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie