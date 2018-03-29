  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The man at the centre of the podcast Serial has been granted a new trial for his ex's murder

Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee in Baltimore in 2000.

By AFP Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 9:38 PM
33 minutes ago 3,580 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932314
Adnan Syed has been jailed since 2000
Image: TNS/SIPA USA/PA Images
Adnan Syed has been jailed since 2000
Adnan Syed has been jailed since 2000
Image: TNS/SIPA USA/PA Images

AN APPEALS COURT in the US state of Maryland has granted a new trial to a man convicted of his ex-girlfriend’s 1999 murder, in a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast Serial.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals found that Adnan Syed, now in his late 30s, received ineffective counsel and ordered that his 2000 conviction on charges of murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment be vacated.

Syed had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, whose strangled body was found buried in a shallow grave in the woods of Baltimore, Maryland.

Both Syed and Hae were honour students and children from immigrant families who had concealed their relationship from their conservative parents.

Prosecutors laid out a clear case, saying Syed’s conservative Muslim upbringing made him feel especially humiliated, but his supporters said authorities had failed to contact a witness who claimed she saw Syed at the time of the murder in a public library.

The case earned new attention when it was taken up by Serial, a weekly podcast that saw a US journalist revisit the case and cast doubt on his guilt.

The podcast – a mix of investigative journalism, first-person narrative and dramatic storytelling – focused its first season entirely on Syed’s story in 12 nail-biting episodes. They were downloaded more than 175 million times, a world record.

“We conclude that his claim of ineffective assistance of counsel has been established,” the Maryland court said in its ruling.

“Accordingly, Syed’s murder conviction must be vacated, and because Syed’s convictions for kidnapping, robbery, and false imprisonment are predicated on his commission of Hae’s murder, these convictions must be vacated as well,” it added.

The instant case will be remanded for a new trial on all charges against Syed.

- © AFP, 2018

Comments closed for legal reasons

Read: Lawyers for Serial’s Adnan Syed have made it to court in a bid to secure his freedom

Read: The new podcast from Serial is going to be your next obsession – here’s what you need to know

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
81,940  85
2
Protesters gather around the country over treatment of women in criminal justice system
58,078  98
3
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
55,659  52
Fora
1
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
266  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
245  0
3
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
214  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
36,538  23
2
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
22,799  23
3
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
18,729  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Powerful #IBelieveHer rallies took place all over Ireland today
22,628  0
2
Holly Willoughby got trapped in ITV studios after work and had to call Phillip Schofield to rescue her
10,096  0
3
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
7,657  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
â¬35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon
€35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie