Gardaí attending scene of serious road traffic collision in Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road in Kildare.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred at around 8.30am this morning.

Gardaí say the extent of the injuries sustained are unknown at present.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.