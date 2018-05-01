  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Convicted sex offender Anthony Luckwill given partially suspended sentence for child protection order breach

In July 2012, a court imposed 16 orders against him as part of child protection measures introduced in the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

By Declan Brennan Tuesday 1 May 2018, 6:28 PM
38 minutes ago 2,403 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3988969
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A CONVICTED SEX offender has received a partially suspended prison sentence for repeatedly breaching a child protection order.

UK citizen Anthony Luckwill, aged 45, has a history of claiming to be involved in the production of films and as far back as 1999, he had set up a child acting agency in Kerry. He has numerous convictions for possession of child pornography in Ireland and in Wales.

In July 2012, a court imposed 16 orders against him as part of child protection measures introduced in the Sex Offenders Act 2001. These included forbidding him from posing as a film director or journalist in search of child subjects.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that in November 2016 Luckwill approached a woman in the Longford Arms Hotel and told her he was involved in the modelling industry and encouraged her to send her two young sons for auditions.

Breach of court order

Luckwill had rented a premises from the Chamber of Commerce in Longford town on the pretence of running a business. When local gardaí became aware of Luckwill’s presence in the town they approached him and searched him.

They found an electronic device which contained 104 images of young boys in their underwear. The court heard the images are not categorised under the law as child pornography but that Luckwill admitted he breached the 2012 court order by having them.

Luckwill also admitted breaching the same order by changing his name by deed poll in February 2017 and by assessing social networking sites. Luckwill had informed gardaí that he was assuming the new name Colin Harold Gregory and that he planned to move to the UK.

Judge Pauline Codd imposed a two-year prison sentence and suspended the last six months. She said the most serious breach was Luckwill presenting himself as someone with contact in modelling because it involved seeking access to children.

Media attention

Diarmaid Collins BL, defending, said that his client wished to change his name because of the high degree of media attention he attracted. Counsel said journalists had doorstepped him at a number of hostels he was staying at and as he attended the Probation Service offices.

He said there was fire damage to a house he had stayed at with a friend. Collins also said there was a reported incident where another member of the public had to be escorted because a group of concerned members of the public mistook him for Luckwill.

Luckwill also has a conviction for inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency from the UK island of Guernsey and convictions for sexual assault and defilement of a young boy in Meath.

Collins said that Luckwill wasn’t trying to be clandestine about his name change and informed gardaí the next day.

Garda Sergeant David Grogan told the court that in January 2017 gardaí went to visit Luckwill at his rented room in Rathgar, Dublin and seized a laptop and an iPod. The laptop was set up to delete the internet search history every hour.

114 images of young boys in underwear were found on the devices as well as evidence of visiting a number of social media websites, including dating sites involving profiles created using online pseudonyms. The images again are not classified as child pornography but he was in breach of the order prohibiting him from looking at images of children naked or in their undergarments.

Sergeant Grogan agreed with Collins that investigators forensically examined the laptop and iPod. Counsel said there was no evidence that his client was using social media for predatory behaviour.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
59,597  56
2
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
57,429  151
3
Tourist killed after SatNav told driver to go wrong way near Cliffs of Moher, court hears
54,975  0
Fora
1
A major expansion of Dublin's 'vital' Hermitage clinic has been blocked
396  0
2
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
248  0
3
Co-working spaces could be the big winners from Dublin's office shortage
117  0
The42
1
Keane's Connacht fate sealed some time ago as Kiwi leaves after just one season
36,107  53
2
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
27,029  49
3
Another Graham Burke wonder-strike sets Rovers on their way to stunning win over champions Cork
18,690  21
DailyEdge
1
Here are 15 skirts for under €30 that are perfect for summer
12,143  0
2
Deadpool wanted to join The Avengers, and Ryan Reynolds has just shared his rejection letter
6,671  0
3
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
3,584  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted sex offender Anthony Luckwill given partially suspended sentence for child protection order breach
Convicted sex offender Anthony Luckwill given partially suspended sentence for child protection order breach
Man who sexually assaulted friend as she lay asleep jailed for three years
Tourist killed after SatNav told driver to go wrong way near Cliffs of Moher, court hears
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
Man arrested after woman's body found in search for woman missing from Sligo
There are going to be 87 more gardaí on Ireland's roads
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie