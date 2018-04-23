  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Poll: Is online pornography a 'useful' way to learn about sex?

A new survey suggests that around one in five young people feel that it is a useful way to find out about sex.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Apr 2018, 8:53 AM
35 minutes ago 3,313 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3972869
Image: KITKAT903/Shutterstock
Image: KITKAT903/Shutterstock

A NEW SURVEY published today sheds light on how young people feel about issues around sex and consent.

Youth Work Ireland asked over 1,000 young people aged 14 to 24 about their attitudes to sex, including how they felt about pornography.

The survey found that one in five young people felt that pornography on the internet is a “useful” source of information about sexual relationships.

However, young people we talked to said that online porn can “distort” how we feel about sex and isn’t an accurate portrayal of sexual relationships.

So, today we’re asking you: Is online pornography a ‘useful’ way to learn about sex?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

