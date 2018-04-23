Poll: Is online pornography a 'useful' way to learn about sex?

A NEW SURVEY published today sheds light on how young people feel about issues around sex and consent.

Youth Work Ireland asked over 1,000 young people aged 14 to 24 about their attitudes to sex, including how they felt about pornography.

The survey found that one in five young people felt that pornography on the internet is a “useful” source of information about sexual relationships.

However, young people we talked to said that online porn can “distort” how we feel about sex and isn’t an accurate portrayal of sexual relationships.

So, today we’re asking you: Is online pornography a ‘useful’ way to learn about sex?

