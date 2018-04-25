  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Unearthed mummified remains could be those of the last Shah of Iran

The family of Reza Shah Pahlavi say they believe the remains are most likely his.

By Associated Press Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 10:57 PM
21 minutes ago 1,836 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3978966
Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty.
Image: PA Images
Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty.
Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty.
Image: PA Images

CONSTRUCTION WORKERS IN Iran may have unearthed the mummified remains of Reza Shah Pahlavi, the father of the country’s last monarch, nearly four decades after the Islamic Revolution toppled the dynasty.

The recent find of the gauze-wrapped body has triggered intense speculation and revived discussion of Iran’s dynastic past, which the clerically-run government has spent decades trying to suppress.

A mob demolished Reza Shah’s tomb shortly after the 1979 revolution, and the family lives in exile.

The monarchy’s widespread abuses did much to fuel the revolution, but its mystique persists as Iran grapples with economic woes and calls for reform ahead of the 40th anniversary of the uprising.

Reza Shah’s grandson, the US-based exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, has tweeted that he believes the remains to be those of his grandfather even as Iran waits for forensic experts to determine whose body they found.

Workers discovered the mummified remains while on a project at the Shiite shrine of Abdul Azim, whose minarets rise behind the site where Reza Shah’s mausoleum once stood. A digger pulling away dirt and debris uncovered the body, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Pictures of the body, as well as one man posing with it, quickly ricocheted across social media in Iran.

A spokesman for the shrine dismissed the idea of a mummy being found there.

However, Hassan Khalilabadi, the head of Tehran City Council’s cultural heritage and tourism committee, was quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency as saying it’s “possible” the mummy is the body of Reza Shah.

Authorities say they’ll need to conduct DNA tests to confirm whose body it is.

State television has yet to report on the find, likely due to restrictions on discussing the Pahlavis.

State media typically refer to the Persian dynasties, including the Pahlavis, as “despotic,” focusing on the abuses of the monarchs’ feared SAVAK intelligence agency and their lavish lifestyles.

Persia

Reza Shah’s own rise gave birth to modern Iran, which was still called Persia until he ordered foreign diplomats to cease using the name. He came to power in 1925, ruling as an absolute autocrat who used taxes and the country’s burgeoning oil revenues to rapidly modernise the nation.

His decisions echo today, particularly his 1936 decree banning women from wearing long, flowing black robes known as chadors. He ordered men to wear Western clothes and bring their wives to public functions with their hair uncovered, borrowing from the secularisation of the Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a contemporary.

The ban became a source of humiliation for some pious Muslim women. Shiite clerics, angry over his secular beliefs, purges and mass arrests of opponents, held grudges that would foment the coming revolution. Controversies over the chador and hijab persist in Iran today .

Iran’s strong trade ties with Germany, Reza Shah’s push for neutrality in World War II and Western fears over its oil supplies falling to the Nazis ultimately sparked a Russian-British invasion of the country in 1941. Reza Shah abdicated in favour of his son, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, at the insistence of the occupying British forces.

Reza Shah died in South Africa in 1944. His body was taken to Cairo, mummified and remained there for years before being brought to Iran. It was placed in a grand mausoleum near Tehran, which then-President Richard Nixon visited in 1972.

After 1979, however, Islamists viewed the mausoleum as an affront.

Iranian cleric Ayatollah Sadegh Khalkhali, who ordered the executions of hundreds after the revolution, led a mob of supporters who used sledgehammers, jackhammers and other tools to demolish the mausoleum.

Khalkhali later would write in his memoirs that he believed the shah’s family took Reza Shah’s body when they fled the country. The shah’s family, however, maintained the body remained in Iran. His son Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was buried in Cairo after dying of cancer in 1980.

Revolution

Today, Iran’s youth remain fascinated by the time before the revolution.

Television period pieces have focused on the Pahlavi dynasty, including the recent state TV series The Enigma of the Shah, the most expensive series ever produced to air in the country. While incorporating romances or mobsters into the tales, all shows uniformly criticise the royal court.

Reza Shah’s grandson, Reza Pahlavi, has seen his profile rise following the election of President Donald Trump, who appears to hold the future of the Iran nuclear deal in the balance.

From exile, the crown prince has agitated for an end to Iran’s theocracy. Gauging national sentiment about restoring the monarchy remains impossible.

Pahlavi took to Twitter yesterday to say he believed the remains were his grandfather’s, asking Iranians to offer condolences online and take part in peaceful demonstrations. He earlier warned Iran’s current government “not to hide anything.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
96,262  145
2
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
45,313  92
3
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
44,638  46
Fora
1
McDonald's has pumped €75m into its Irish business as its stores get an overhaul
338  0
2
A record €135m price tag has been placed on this south Dublin apartment block
321  0
3
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
298  0
The42
1
'I've got nothing against Brian O'Driscoll. He can say what he wants'
68,103  46
2
RTÉ name replacement for Ryle Nugent as the broadcaster's head of sport
43,793  40
3
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
31,448  46
DailyEdge
1
An Australian comedian made an Irish anti-abortion campaigner travel to the UK to interview him about abortion
29,391  15
2
Kim Kardashian's naked body is now a mould for a perfume bottle, and Chrissy Teigen is over it
9,233  0
3
Another day, another Kardashian scandal, this time involving Kris, Kanye and Kim...it's The Dredge
6,732  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
Two men charged after €248,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin
COURT
Appeal rejected: Murderer who raised 'cigarette break supervision' issue sent back to jail
Appeal rejected: Murderer who raised 'cigarette break supervision' issue sent back to jail
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after alleged abuse ended
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie