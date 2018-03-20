Pictures: Gardaí and Defence Forces carry out dramatic terror training at Shannon Airport

"Attackers" in Shannon Airport. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ AND MEMBERS of the Defence Forces today carried out a bilateral training exercise at Shannon Airport.

The focus of the exercise was to examine the response to a simulated major armed incident by local gardaí, Garda operational and strategic command personnel, ERU (Emergency Response Unit), ASU (Regional Armed Support Unit) and the Garda Air Support Unit.

The exercises also included the Defence Forces tri-service assets including Army perimeter security and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the Naval Service and Air Corps assets and Shannon Airport Police personnel.

Gardaí say the objective of the exercise was to test the responses and interoperability of agencies in support of the gardaí, who hold primary responsibility in such cases.