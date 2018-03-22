  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in

Conor O’Hora also pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing child pornography at his home.

By Fiona Ferguson Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 7:07 PM
16 minutes ago 928 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919017

Vodafone IBTS Announcement Sharon NÃ­ Bheolain Source: Graham Hughes/Rollingnews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN will be sentenced in May for harassing RTÃ‰ newsreader Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in.

Conor Oâ€™Hora (40) of Portmarnock, north Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to harassing, without lawful authority or excuse, NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in on dates between 27 MarchÂ  2013 and 7 January 2014.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan his client was entering the plea on the basis of recklessness.

Oâ€™Hora also pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing, on a hard drive, child pornography at his home in Portmarnock on 18 February 2014.

The charge outlines that the material was a quantity of visual representations that showed persons who were depicted as being children and who were engaged in, or depicted as being engaged in, explicit sexual activity or as witnessing such activity by any person or persons or whose dominant characteristics were the domination, for a sexual purpose, of the genital or anal region of children.

Le Vert said his client had been under therapeutic care for four years and asked for time for a report to be put together prior to sentencing.

Judge Nolan set a sentence date of 16 May 2018 next when full facts of the offending will be heard.

