  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shelbourne Park to get a €3 million revamp - a year after closing for 22 weeks

The 90-year-old venue is seen by the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) as having major earning potential.

By Paul Hosford Monday 5 Mar 2018, 10:53 AM
4 hours ago 10,904 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3885608
Image: Steve Nash
Image: Steve Nash

ONE YEAR AFTER an acrimonious dispute forced it closed for four months, Shelbourne Park is getting a facelift.

The Ringsend stadium is to be prioritised for upgrading as part of new forthcoming five-year strategic plan for the greyhound sector.

The 90-year-old venue is seen by the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) as having major earning potential within the capital. It is understood the upgrade will place a stronger focus on the corporate and tourist markets.

The IGB recently acknowledged that Shelbourne Park is competing with the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park but acknowledged it was not at that standard yet.

Revenues for 2017 are expected by the IGB to be disappointing as Shelbourne Park was closed for 22 weeks last year due to a dispute over the sale of Harold’s Cross. That €23 million sale is yet to be finalised but is in the final stages. Last year the Dublin Greyhound Owners & Breeders Association (DGOBA) along with the Irish Greyhound Owners and Breeders Federation had been unhappy about the stewardship of the sport, which has seen attendances more than half since 2007.

Members of DGOBA picketed the venue and all racing was suspended.

The investment of €3 million is a cumulative figure over five years which the report recognises is contingent on financial targets being met. Management within the semi-state company believe the sale of Harold’s Cross now presents a “golden opportunity” for reinvestment across a range of areas as the legacy debt of around €20 million will be cleared.

Gerard Dollard, the CEO of the IGB said the improvements were necessary. He added they would come across the board.

“The strongest economic growth is in Dublin which also has the greatest disposable income. Other tracks and areas will receive investment but Shelbourne as the flagship stadium in the IGB portfolio, has to be a priority. There has been no significant investment at Shelbourne since 2002 and facilities are badly in need of upgrading to meet the needs and expectations of the modern-day consumer.

Technology enhancements, upgrade of facilities, track improvements and other proposals that will refresh and modernise the offering are all up for consideration.

“This is not a rebuilding of Shelbourne Park greyhound stadium but more a revamp of current facilities. All projects will have to be carefully planned so as to minimise any disruption to racing schedules.”

The forthcoming investment plan from the IGB will require Government approval before any surplus from Harold’s Cross can be used and the semi-state will have to adhere to a strict public spending code and capital investment appraisal process.

Read: It just sold a stadium for €23 million – but there are warnings the greyhound industry is ‘in danger’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
131,420  44
2
Man, 27, charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
83,993  0
3
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell set up search site at Castlemartyr Wood
55,110  32
Fora
1
This sheep farmer is leading the push to set up Ireland's first hemp co-op
2,334  0
2
Poll: Should businesses be forced to close during extreme weather?
214  0
3
Tourism funding slammed as 'derisory' as rural firms struggle for grants
126  0
The42
1
‘No other clubs were offering full-time deals... I’d just bought a house and had a kid’
47,403  9
2
'My mind and body are feeling good but I just don't think I can do it any more'
44,538  13
3
Robbie Keane begins managerial career by picking himself and scoring a lovely winner
33,780  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
No luck for Saoirse, but here's the complete list of 2018 Academy Award winners
65,231  59
2
Everyone else give up now, these nuns in Galway have made the best Snow Sister
15,444  2
3
People think Saoirse Ronan's Oscar dress looks pretty familiar...
12,488  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman jailed for three years for staging housemateâs suicide
Woman jailed for three years for staging housemate’s suicide
Gardaí search woods after getting 'key piece of intelligence' about missing Tina Satchwell
'What it means is that we won't arrest people for carrying heroin': Confusion remains over injection centre policing
DUBLIN
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
How a willow garden is helping these women 'reclaim' their local park
'It was hellish': How Paul Howard's Anglo nightmare led to a musical about Coppers
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
OPINION
'I started using a wheelchair at 18 and instantly became isolated but I just want to be wanted, like everybody else'
'I started using a wheelchair at 18 and instantly became isolated but I just want to be wanted, like everybody else'
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
America’s gun culture: What makes Americans so attached to their weapons?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie