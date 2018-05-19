  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

As more climbers flock to Mt Everest, Sherpa guides are leaving the 'risky business'

The number of Everest climbers has more than doubled in two decades, but there aren’t enough guides to meet that demand.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 19 May 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,973 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4020906
A group of Nepalese Sherpa guides has reached the summit of Mount Everest, fixing ropes and clearing paths for other climbers to begin their ascent to the peak.
Image: AP/PA Images
A group of Nepalese Sherpa guides has reached the summit of Mount Everest, fixing ropes and clearing paths for other climbers to begin their ascent to the peak.
A group of Nepalese Sherpa guides has reached the summit of Mount Everest, fixing ropes and clearing paths for other climbers to begin their ascent to the peak.
Image: AP/PA Images

THE EVEREST INDUSTRY is suffering from a dangerous shortage of its most important resource: experienced Sherpa guides.

Ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest have become synonymous with high altitude climbing.

With their unique ability to work in a low-oxygen, high altitude atmosphere, they are the backbone of the industry, hauling clients and equipment to the top of the 8,848-metre mountain.

The number of Everest climbers has more than doubled in two decades, however, and the Sherpa supply has not kept pace. Raw recruits are now being used to reach the top and it has already taken a toll.

Dawa Sange Sherpa, 20, summited Mount Everest last year – a first for him and the climber he was with.

On the way down, the cold, lack of oxygen and exhaustion took hold. The pair collapsed just below the summit and were found hours later, barely alive.

“My friend said to me, ‘He’s done’. But I found a small pulse in him,” said guide Ang Tshering Lama, who found Sange.

Everest victim

Lama dragged the unconscious Sange back down the mountain while others helped his client.

Both had severe frostbite. Sange lost all of his fingers, spelling the end of his short career on Everest.

Sange was not meant to be guiding that year. He was planned to be carrying equipment up the mountain, a job many young Sherpa do before graduating to become guide.

“I was in the second team, in which untrained Sherpa usually carry the equipment and food from the base camp to camp two, three and four,” Sange said.

But his employer, Seven Summit Treks, the largest Nepal-based expedition operator, had more than 60 clients on Everest and needed someone to take a paying climber to the top.

Head of Seven Summit Treks Mingma Sherpa said Sange was ready to be a guide and had previously summited Everest. Sange said he had not.

Nine other Sherpa from Seven Summit Treks were rescued on Everest that year, but Mingma denied there were any problems.

“A Sherpa can summit five times, eight times but sometimes he gets a problem. That’s the body,” he said.

With the climbing season barely started, so far this year at least four Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks have already sustained frostbite, according to base camp sources.

‘Risky business’

No qualifications are needed to work on Everest. Some expedition operators require staff to do one of two short courses for mountain workers. Others do not.

Mingma dismissed the Nepal Mountaineering Association courses as worthless, saying everything could be learned on the mountain.

“My Sherpa don’t have any training with NMA. NMA training for us is not enough, we should do our own training on the mountain,” he said.

Dawa Steven Sherpa of Asian Trekking requires all staff to have done the NMA course. He said that budget expedition operators hire inexperienced Sherpa to cut costs.

“As long as his name is Sherpa,” he quipped of the recruitment criteria.

Experienced Sherpa guides can make up to $10,000 (around €8,500) in the April to May climbing season, more than 14 times Nepal’s average annual income. The lowest paid will barely scrape together $1,000 for two months’ risky work.

“It’s the fault of the clients as well if they just close their eyes and go cheap,” said Lama, who rescued Sange.

Seven Summit Treks – which charges about $20,000 (€17,000) to climb Everest, less than a third of other operators – blames rivals for the shortage, accusing them of not investing in the next generation of Sherpa guides.

“They take only experienced Sherpas. They don’t want to spend extra money to train new Sherpas,” Mingma said.

Phurba Tashi Sherpa, head Sherpa with the Himalayan Experience company, who has summited Everest 21 times, said it was becoming more difficult to find experienced Sherpa for his team.

The young Sherpa are very strong and they think they can do everything, but actually they can’t. The older Sherpa go slow and steady.

Sherpa have been helping Everest climbers since the first British teams set their sights on the summit in the 1920s.

Their unique physiology, adapted over thousands of years of living at high altitudes, has made them essential since. A recent British study found that Sherpas use oxygen more efficiently than lowlanders.

But climbing Sherpa have arguably become a victim of their own success, and the community is now at a generational turning point.

Many experienced Sherpa who started working for the first commercial expeditions in the 1990s are retiring. Others have left Nepal for rival mountaineering countries buoyed by their reputation for being strong and dedicated.

They have earned enough money to educate their children in Kathmandu, or even in India and the United States.

“They are educated so they can find other jobs,” said Kami Rita Sherpa, who has been guiding on Everest since 1994 and admits he would never allow his son to work in such a “risky business”.

“If the old climbing guides don’t bring their kids into this sector, the number of climbing Sherpas will definitely decline,” he continued.

“Those from the next generation won’t join this field.”

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A heinous attack': 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting
81,641  138
2
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
57,758  0
3
Investigation launched into sudden death of teenager in wake of planned surgery
56,189  0
Fora
1
Tech behemoth Google has bought 'Boland's Quay' in Dublin's docklands
779  0
2
'The beginnings of the business go back to the day my husband bought a laser machine'
394  0
3
The Irish union in talks with Ryanair wants the airline hit with 'bogus self-employment' laws
120  0
The42
1
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
42,313  39
2
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
35,365  32
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,597  37
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
23,430  38
2
Ed Sheeran has asked for his song 'Small Bump' not to be used by pro-life groups
6,954  0
3
12 iconic Royal Wedding dresses throughout history
6,076  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie