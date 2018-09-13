This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister raises age verification issues with Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg

A recent study found that over half of nine year olds are on social media despite age restrictions.

By Christina Finn Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,554 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4234456
Minister Denis Naughten meeting Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg in California.
Image: Jennifer Leahy
Minister Denis Naughten meeting Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg in California.
Minister Denis Naughten meeting Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg in California.
Image: Jennifer Leahy

FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES MADE a commitment to Communications Minister Denis Naughten that it will review their age verification policies on an ongoing basis. 

During a meeting with Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in San Francisco, the minister raised the findings of this week’s CyberSafeIreland study which found that over half of nine year olds are on social media despite age restrictions. 

The survey also found that 32% of children are talking to strangers online every week. 

During the meeting, which took place at Facebook’s headquarters in California asked Sandberg to explain, in practical terms, how the age verification system operates on Facebook platforms.

It is understood he impressed upon her the need for technological innovation in this area in order to protect against circumvention of age restrictions on Facebook’s platforms.

Sandberg outlined Facebook’s policies and actions in addressing underage profiles which includes blocking accounts reported or suspected as being underage.

Facebook executives committed to the minister that they would review their age verification policies on an ongoing basis and will update mechanisms where appropriate.

Minister Naughten with Sheryl Sandberg FB HQ (1) Source: Jennifer Leahy

The social media company, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, has come if for heavy criticism over the summer due to a number of failings. Appearing before an Oireachtas committee executives committed to make a number of improvements. 

Naughten also held talks with Google’s senior executives at Google’s Headquarters in California. 

The results of the CyberSafeIreland study was also highlighted to Google’s Trust and Safety Division.

Google highlighted its Google Family Link Service to the minister which is a tool that parents can use to protect children from accessing age inappropriate content.

The minister asked Google to develop this service further in order to strengthen the support for parents to ensure children do not access age inappropriate apps and content.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?
    59,937  240
    2
    		Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    56,354  73
    3
    		'Your daddy is a horrible person': Protesters criticised for shouting at Jacob Rees-Mogg's children
    47,011  77
    Fora
    1
    		A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    596  0
    2
    		Conor McGregor's plan to release a Notorious whiskey brand has been iced
    400  0
    3
    		Ryanair cabin crew are going ahead with 'the biggest strike in the company's history'
    250  0
    The42
    1
    		'Coach told me, 'You'll be playing with Kieran Donaghy. He's the LeBron James of Gaelic football''
    28,452  6
    2
    		'We're all absolutely honoured to be here for him and in memory of him'
    21,918  1
    3
    		15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations
    20,366  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Monogamy, Mary from Manchester and multiple partners: RTÉ viewers were as baffled as Vogue Williams last night
    8,616  1
    2
    		Jameela Jamil's body-shamer is the physical embodiment of a fear many recognise
    5,136  1
    3
    		Which RTÉ Personality Should You Marry?
    5,017  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    HOUSING
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    Men in balaclavas criticised during eviction of activists at occupied Dublin property

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie