  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shipwrecks from WWI and the Spanish Armada can be found on this new interactive map

The oldest boats on the map date back thousands of years.

By Ceimin Burke Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,495 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3979918
Image: National Monuments Service
Image: National Monuments Service

A HOST OF historically significant vessels are among the thousands of shipwrecks that can be found on a new interactive map that was launched this week.

The ‘Wreck Viewer’ features exact locations for around 4,000 recorded wrecks, while information on an additional 14,000, whose location has not been fully confirmed, is also available to download.

The oldest wrecks on the map are logboats found in inland lakes and rivers, many of which date back into prehistory. A recently recorded logboat from Lough Corrib has been dated to 1100 BC.

Six Spanish Armada wrecks from the attempted invasion of England in 1588 were successfully identified and plotted.

They are La Trinidad Valencera (Kinnagoe Bay, Donegal), La Juliana, Lavia and Santa María de Visón (Streedagh, Co Sligo), Santa Maria de La Rosa (Blasket sound, Co Kerry) and the Girona (Antrim).

You can scout around and try to find the ships of your own accord or even use the handy search function to locate a particular wreck you are looking for.

Some of the most famous wrecks on the map are:

  • RMS Leinster: Over 500 lives were lost when the RMS Leinster was torpedoed by a German U-boat near the Kish light on October 10 1918. The Leinster was hit by three torpedoes only a few weeks before the end of WWI.
  • La Surveillante: This French Frigate was part of a 48 strong French fleet with 15,000 troops that was sent to invade Ireland in 1796.  It was scuttled in Bantry Bay in January 1797.
  • SS Muirchú: This was previously known as HMY Helga. It shelled rebel positions during the 1916 Rising and transported Free State Troops during the Civil War. In 1947 it became the first ship in the new Irish Naval service. However it didn’t last long as it sank southwest of the Saltee islands in May 1947 while being towed to a scrapyard.
  • RMS Lusitania: Briefly the world’s largest passenger ship, nearly 1,200 lives were lost when the Lusitania was torpedoed by a U-boat on May 7 1915. It sank 22 km south of the Old Head of Kinsale. Hundreds of bodies were buried in two mass graves in Cobh, Co Cork. International outrage at the attack increased calls for America to enter WWI.
  • RMS Tayleur: This sailing ship ran into a storm off Lambay island, while en route to Australia from Liverpool, in 1854. It was the ship’s maiden voyage and over 300 lives were lost. The ship contained all the necessities for starting a new life in Australia including fire grates, wire fencing, crockery, ploughs and headstones. It is now a popular dive site.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said the map has generated a lot of interest since it was launched on Wednesday.

“Because of the international dimension to many of the vessels wrecked in Irish waters there has also been a strong interest from abroad,” the spokesperson said.

It is hoped that the viewer will strengthen the protection afforded to Ireland’s underwater cultural heritage by informing divers, fishermen and other sea users of the potential for more wrecks to be discovered and to add to our existing knowledge of the wrecks in the database.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Are 1 in 5 babies in England aborted?
104,036  360
2
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
65,754  33
3
Royal baby named Louis in tribute to Lord Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979
55,783  132
Fora
1
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about Larry Goodman's plans for the Setanta Centre
670  0
2
‘You might see a successful business and fancy having a go, but you rarely see the sacrifices made’
209  0
3
Inside the battle over unpaid wages at the collapsed Irish YouTube channel Facts
65  0
The42
1
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
49,837  17
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,973  9
3
'If we're at it collectively I think we're the best team in the country'
19,453  5
DailyEdge
1
Jean Paul Gaultier just ripped it out of Kim Kardashian's lookalike perfume bottle
9,261  1
2
Glenda Gilson's pregnancy announcement with her dog Yazz is a bit gas
6,525  1
3
Breaking down the living nightmare that is Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's Freaky Friday
6,029  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Man accused of attempted murder of wife with hammer found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
HSE
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
More than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
GARDAí
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
DUBLIN
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
'Priceless' stolen relic returned to Christ Church Cathedral after gardaí find it in Phoenix Park
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie