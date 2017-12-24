'A brutal and despicable attack': 18-year-old shot in both ankles in Belfast

DETECTIVES IN BELFAST area appealing for information following a paramilitary style shooting last night.

An 18-year-old man was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the Pembroke Loop Road area of Dunmurry at 8.30pm yesterday. The Belfast Telegraph reports he was shot in both ankles.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson said the young man was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his serious injuries.

“This was a brutal and despicable attack, which has left the young victim with potentially life-changing injuries and it is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence,” he said.

He appealed to anyone with information to contact police.