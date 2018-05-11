Suspect in custody after reports of shots at California high school

Source: Google Maps

ONE SUSPECT HAS been detained following reports of a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California.



Police said that one person was shot in the arm at the school, and was at a local hospital in a stable condition. They said that the suspect detained was a male hispanic juvenile.

Update Regarding Highland High School in Palmdale:



1 victim shot in the arm at Highland High School. At local hospital now. stable condition.



1 Firearm recovered.



1 Subject detained, and is a Male Hispanic Juvenile. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018 Source: LA County Sheriff's /Twitter

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots and of a man on the school’s campus with a gun at around 7.30am (3.30pm Irish time).

The school warned people to stay clear of the area.

The nearby Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale was also searched. Police said that there was no evidence of crime, and that investigations were still ongoing.

Last updated at 5.30pm