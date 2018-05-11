  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 11 May, 2018
Suspect in custody after reports of shots at California high school

Police responded to reports of shots fired just as students were to attend classes.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 May 2018, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,751 Views 4 Comments
School shooting Source: Google Maps

ONE SUSPECT HAS been detained following reports of a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California.

Police said that one person was shot in the arm at the school, and was at a local hospital in a stable condition. They said that the suspect detained was a male hispanic juvenile.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots and of a man on the school’s campus with a gun at around 7.30am (3.30pm Irish time).

The school warned people to stay clear of the area.

The nearby Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale was also searched. Police said that there was no evidence of crime, and that investigations were still ongoing.

Last updated at 5.30pm

