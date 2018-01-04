Man (21) shot in the leg in Dublin

Updated 10.09m

A MAN IN his 20s has been injured in a shooting incident in Dublin this evening.

The 21-year-old was shot just after 8pm on Cherry Orchard Parade, west of Dublin city.

It is understood that he was shot in the leg.

Units from the gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are attending the scene.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene, but has since been removed to hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident.

A garda helicopter was also spotted flying over the scene.