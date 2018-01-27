  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 27 January, 2018
Gardaí investigating after two shot near the National Stadium in Dublin

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 8:09 AM
2 hours ago 16,366 Views 22 Comments
The scene of the shooting last night.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Image: TheJournal.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after two people were shot near the National Stadium in Dublin last night.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which occurred at about 9.45pm outside of the Stadium, where an underage boxing event was taking place.

Both men’s injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to be related to the ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

Last week, Derek Hutch (27) – nephew to Gerry “The Monk” Hutch – was shot and killed at the Bridgeview halting site near Cloverhill Road, the 14th victim of the feud.

One of the people shot last night was a man in his 40s with close connections to the Kinahan gang.

He was shot in the ankle and taken to St James’ Hospital – where his injuries are not described as life-threatening.

The second victim (20s) received minor injuries to his hand and was also taken to St James’ Hospital. Sources believed that this man is a student and not linked to crime in any way, but was caught in the crossfire.

The shooting 

The shooting began outside the Stadium at about 9.45pm. Two men were ski masks are believed to have been involved.

Gardaí rushed to the scene after getting the call of shots being fired.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

On arrival they found the two men injured. Gardaí said an attacker left in what is described as a dark coloured car.

The event in question was an IABA Irish U18s/U20 amateur boxing event.

The intended target is believed to have fled down the South Circular Road towards Griffith College. An attacker followed down St Alban’s Road and is believed to have fired shots there.

A search of the area was conducted after the event.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination and South Circular Road is currently closed from Donore Avenue to Leonard’s Corner.

Two cars were found burnt out after the incident – a Mercedes in Dunsink and a Lexus in the Ferndale area.

The Stadium is due to be open again today with matches scheduled.

An incident room has been established at Kevin Street Garda Station and gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Reporting from Christine Bohan, Gavan Casey, Paul Hosford, Garreth MacNamee, Sean Murray and Sinead O’Carroll

