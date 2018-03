Investigation under way after man (24) shot and injured in Dublin

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way in Dublin’s north inner city after a man in his 20s was shot and injured last night.

The attack happened on Sheriff Street Lower at around 10.30pm, gardaí say.

The 24-year-old victim received a single gunshot wound, and was taken to the nearby Mater Hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene remains sealed off this morning as investigations get under way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: