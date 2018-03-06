Investigation under way after man (24) shot and injured in Dublin

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way in Dublinâ€™sÂ north inner city after a man in his 20s was shot and injured last night.

The attack happened on Sheriff Street Lower at around 10.30pm, gardaÃ­ say.

The 24-year-old victim received a single gunshot wound, and was taken to the nearby Mater Hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene remains sealed off this morning as investigations get under way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Store Street Garda Station: 01 666 8000

01 666 8000 The Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111

Read:Â Just under half of people trust the governmentÂ >