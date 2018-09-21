'They sound like bangs': Gardaí investigating reports of shots fired in Cork

A road near the Leeds football pitch, near where the incident took place.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after reports that shots were fired at a residential area in Cork last night.

Shots were heard being discharged at Chapel Gate, Ballyvolane, Cork at 10.30pm last night; no one was injured in the incident.

Speaking to 96FM’s Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, a listener who was in the area at the time said that he was watching television when they “heard a few bangs”.

“She said ‘They sound like shots’ but I thought she was watching too much TV.

I said ‘That’s probably a car backfiring, a few bangers being left off or something’. And I’d say about three or four minutes later the dog started going mad.

He said he went outside for a look around, as did others in the area.

“Lo and behold there were shots fired.”

“Seemingly some fella in a balaclava ran… and seemingly there was a motorbike near Leeds Park and he took off on the motorbike. That’s as much as anybody knows.”

The listener said that he was in the middle of “ten or 20 houses” and if it had happened two weeks previously, then children would have been around the area.