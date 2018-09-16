This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There was no blood. But there were bodies - so many bodies. I can never forget'

Just over one year ago, a massive mudslide hit the capital of Sierra Leone, devastating the area.

By Shauna Bowers Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 9:00 PM
42 minutes ago 6,595 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4236308
Part of a cemetery for people whose remains were never identified
Image: Shauna Bowers
Part of a cemetery for people whose remains were never identified
Part of a cemetery for people whose remains were never identified
Image: Shauna Bowers

Shauna Bowers reports from Sierra Leone

MORTORMEH IN FREETOWN, Sierra Leone used to be a central community location. Now, all you can see are ruins, rocks, people trying to reclaim their lives and, sometimes, you still come across remains of people who died in the mudslide last year.

On 14 August 2017, over 300 homes were destroyed, 1,141 people were declared dead and over 6,000 other people were affected by mudslides and flash flooding. More than one year later, people are still struggling to deal with the aftermath of the event.

There is still a pungent stench of death in the area, even a year after the landslide took place. Locals say that the smell gets worse when it rains and they are still finding parts of bodies to this day.

“I can’t sleep because when I do, all I see are all the dead bodies and I worry that it could happen again. We were lucky we survived,” said Sorre Papa Bangura, a man who lived in the area and lost everything he had.

“There was no blood, the water washed it away. But there were bodies, so many bodies that were all in different bits, and I can never forget what I saw. I see it every time I close my eyes.”

ResettlementCommunitySitTogether People at a resettlement community sitting together Source: Shauna Bowers

“I had to try and help and pull the bodies out of the river just in case some people were still alive. Of course I helped. I had to help. These were my people, my family.”

Trying to find shelter

Bangura was lucky that he and his family were in a position where they could afford to buy a new house as that was not the reality for many of the people who were displaced by the extreme weather.

Hannah Kamara (12), Yeawa Kamara (13), Vandy Kamara (8) and Bashin Kamara (7) have not been resettled anywhere and still live with their father adjacent to the destruction the mudslide left behind. Their mother died last year.

KidsLive@MudslideTop Source: Shauna Bowers

They stayed in a camp immediately after the mudslide occurred but since the camps have now closed and their new shelter is not yet finished being built by their father, the children seek fresh materials each day, including tarp and corrugated aluminium, to provide cover for them to sleep under.

“It’s kind of like an adventure or a game trying to find something to use to cover us from the rain,” Hannah Kamara said.

A mental health nurse in Connaught Hospital, Jennifer Duncan, says that people are still grieving with the extreme weather of last summer and have not yet fully come to terms with all they have lost.

“The rainy season is causing so many people to relive through the trauma. They’re not sleeping and are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder,” Duncan said.

“Addiction to drugs and alcohol is increasing since the mudslide. To so many people who have lost their family, friends, homes and everything they own – it all seems so hopeless. They don’t know how else to cope.”

The government is trying to aid those impacted by the events last year by providing phones and financial assistance. They also built 52 new houses in an area called Mile Six for the displaced families.

NewHouse1 Source: Shauna Bowers

Just over two months ago, 27 families were moved by the Government to a resettlement estate called Kuwait. It is 30 minutes away from the nearest town Waterloo and they are still without many necessary amenities.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever recover’ 

Abubakarr Kamara, is living in the resettlement area with his wife and can barely walk due to injuries he sustained when trying to rescue his wife from the rubble she was trapped under when the mudslide took place.

She was almost three months pregnant at the time and lost the baby. “I don’t think I’ll ever recover from that loss,” Kamara said. “We lost part of our souls that day.”

They are having difficulty coping with the lack of food because to get it they need to go to Waterloo but because of Kamara’s injuries he isn’t able to walk that far. However, the journey is too long to use public transport because all of those who have been resettled are now without jobs.

“We used to have three meals a day and now we only have one if we’re lucky,” Eric Mohamed Jusu, the elder of the resettlement estate, said.

“We are always really hungry – especially the children. We are used to a full life with food and money and electricity and now we are struggling to get by. Every day is a struggle. We are barely managing.”

They are without clean water, have very little electricity and have no transport or health facilities. They have to pay the equivalent of €25 a month for rent – a costly amount for Sierra Leoneans.

“We are very vulnerable. If there are any outbreaks of diseases or anything bad happens then we will not survive. We are barely surviving now,” Jusu added.

 This article was supported by the Simon Cumbers Media Fund. Read the first part of Shauna’s reporting from Sierra Leone

simon-cumbers-296x81 (1)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shauna Bowers

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Company ordered to pay man €8,000 over his payslips never matching what he was actually paid
    66,663  37
    2
    		Liadh Ní Riada promises to bring 'enthusiasm, energy and commitment' if elected president
    55,706  174
    3
    		New poll suggests President Higgins is on course for a landslide re-election
    53,060  113
    Fora
    1
    		'They're dropping like flies': Why Cork pubs have been closing in droves
    2,081  0
    2
    		'Progress was slow on my new bike startup – so I moved to Asia'
    604  0
    3
    		'Brits aren't overly physical': How Irish tourism operators are being told to sell overseas
    210  0
    The42
    1
    		Wallaby fan confronts players after loss to Argentina
    74,407  32
    2
    		Sean Cavanagh released from hospital after 'bad concussion, broken nose and extensive facial injuries'
    38,694  73
    3
    		As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    36,345  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A girl named Georgia Burgess auditioned for the X Factor and well, we're all thinking the same thing
    15,750  1
    2
    		A Big Brother contestant has already been removed from the house over 'historic' offensive tweets
    7,196  2
    3
    		Damn. Conor McGregor gets really, really touchy if you slag his style
    7,094  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaÃ­ as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    Driver at scene of M50 collision had fake driving licence and tested positive for drugs
    DUBLIN
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland senior football final - Dublin or Cork?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie