The Referendum Explainer: Sign up to get the answers to big questions about the referendum

A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER of people say they are undecided about how they’ll vote in the referendum on 25 May and still have questions about the issue.

TheJournal.ie is the home of factchecking in Ireland. We’re the only Irish member of the International Fact-Checking Network and we’re the only Irish media outlet to work with Facebook to factcheck false news and claims on the social network.

Our goal is to always make sure we’re giving readers the facts so that you can make up your own mind.

So in the weeks running up to the referendum, we’ll be sending out an email newsletter which answers questions readers have about the referendum.

The email will be sent out once or twice a week (depending on how many questions we get in and if there are major developments in the campaigns) and each email will answer several of the questions that we’ve received from readers, as well as any major stories about the referendum.

We plan to answer as many questions we can, ranging from topics like whether claims made on posters are true or not; about what will happen either way when the referendum is over; about the practical issues in what both sides are proposing, and everything in between.

The questions will all submitted by readers (and if you have a question, you can email it to referendum@thejournal.ie). We’ll answer all the ones we’re able to.

To get the roundup, just enter your email in the box below.